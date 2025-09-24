Then and Now: It Appears That Hillary Clinton Wasn't ALWAYS Against Being Authoritarian

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rag...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


We just LOVE taking trips in The Wayback Machine. 

Sure, history is cool and everything, but more importantly, every time we step into our social media Tardis, we get a great glimpse into the stunning levels of hypocrisy practiced by Democrats. 

Right now, the left is cheering their new favorite fake martyr, Jimmy Kimmel, who got his show back on ABC last night, except for Sinclair and Nexstar stations that still get that he is an unfunny propagandist. They view it as a victory over Donald Trump, even though the Trump administration had nothing to do with Kimmel's suspension. 

Leftists don't really care about facts, however. To them, Kimmel's suspension was an authoritarian attack on free speech by Trump, despite the complete lack of evidence that it was anything of the sort. 

Everyone's least favorite woman who will never be President, Hillary Clinton, joined the chorus of screeching harpies about Kimmel. Except she seems to have forgotten that she wanted people arrested and imprisoned for free speech just a few years ago. Watch:

It's not that she doesn't know that she said this -- or that the Biden administration DID put a man, Douglass Mackey, in jail for making memes about her

It's that she doesn't care. 

That is exactly her mindset. 

And, at the risk of being redundant, we should say again that the Trump administration didn't DO anything, unlike the Biden regime. Disney, Sinclair, and Nexstar all made their own decisions. 

Not only did Clinton not object to that, she stood up high on her canckles and cackled about it. 

That's not just a meme. That actually happened during Biden's (alleged) presidency. Thankfully, earlier this year, a court overturned Mackey's conviction and fully exonerated him

Hey, that's (D)ifferent! Or something. 

You'd think they would get that by now, but nope. 

Just having to look at Clinton's face is often nauseating. Even when we put her on mute. 

Accurate. 

Yes, it was pretty hilarious watching her also tell Willie Geist that we need to 'stop demonizing each other,' especially after she denied his victory over her, has spent eight years calling him Hitler, and also called everyone who voted for him 'deplorable.'

After all of the truly awful things that she has said -- and that we still remember -- maybe Hillary Clinton should sit ALL of them out. 

============================================

