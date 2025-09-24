Then and Now: It Appears That Hillary Clinton Wasn't ALWAYS Against Being Authoritarian



We just LOVE taking trips in The Wayback Machine.

Sure, history is cool and everything, but more importantly, every time we step into our social media Tardis, we get a great glimpse into the stunning levels of hypocrisy practiced by Democrats.

Advertisement

Right now, the left is cheering their new favorite fake martyr, Jimmy Kimmel, who got his show back on ABC last night, except for Sinclair and Nexstar stations that still get that he is an unfunny propagandist. They view it as a victory over Donald Trump, even though the Trump administration had nothing to do with Kimmel's suspension.

Leftists don't really care about facts, however. To them, Kimmel's suspension was an authoritarian attack on free speech by Trump, despite the complete lack of evidence that it was anything of the sort.

Everyone's least favorite woman who will never be President, Hillary Clinton, joined the chorus of screeching harpies about Kimmel. Except she seems to have forgotten that she wanted people arrested and imprisoned for free speech just a few years ago. Watch:

Hillary Clinton: Trump’s attack on free speech is very dangerous. Silence your opponents. It’s right out of the authoritarian playbook.



Also Hillary Clinton: We should criminally charge people for speech I don’t like. pic.twitter.com/RwoC8orv1x — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

It's not that she doesn't know that she said this -- or that the Biden administration DID put a man, Douglass Mackey, in jail for making memes about her.

It's that she doesn't care.

When Republicans do it, it's dangerous.

When Democrats do it, it's democracy. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 24, 2025

That is exactly her mindset.

And, at the risk of being redundant, we should say again that the Trump administration didn't DO anything, unlike the Biden regime. Disney, Sinclair, and Nexstar all made their own decisions.

Not only did Clinton not object to that, she stood up high on her canckles and cackled about it.

That's not just a meme. That actually happened during Biden's (alleged) presidency. Thankfully, earlier this year, a court overturned Mackey's conviction and fully exonerated him.

.

No word yet from leftists on the documented Biden attack on freecsoeech...https://t.co/4iibiPEgQ1 — North Star (@Bright_Star_4U) September 24, 2025

Hey, that's (D)ifferent! Or something.

@Morning_Joe if their were no double standards most on the left would have no standards. They speak through both sides of their mouths depending on what they want to be the narrative. It is embarrassing and very sad. https://t.co/Zbt4Z9zEw2 — Ana (@Pinera1776) September 24, 2025

You'd think they would get that by now, but nope.

The internet never forgets. It's sickening to watch the Left accuse the other side of doing exactly, what they've already done. — MrBill (@mrbr3c) September 24, 2025

Just having to look at Clinton's face is often nauseating. Even when we put her on mute.

Evil in a really old skin suit. — KeithH (@kch50014) September 24, 2025

Accurate.

In the same speech she called to end the divisiveness.



Democrats use hypocrisy as a weapon. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) September 24, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, it was pretty hilarious watching her also tell Willie Geist that we need to 'stop demonizing each other,' especially after she denied his victory over her, has spent eight years calling him Hitler, and also called everyone who voted for him 'deplorable.'

sit this one out, hil. the internet keeps receipts — TMS (@Theyarepuds) September 24, 2025

After all of the truly awful things that she has said -- and that we still remember -- maybe Hillary Clinton should sit ALL of them out.





============================================

Related:

The Left's Latest Hissy Fit Over Tylenol Just Got Demolished ... By Tylenol

A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the UN on FULL BLAST

The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required So Much Security

Gaslighting 101: Jonathan Karl Claims the Assassination of Charlie Kirk 'Was Not a Political Act'

You Wanna Try That Again In English, Chief? Jacob Frey Speaks to Supporters in Somali

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.