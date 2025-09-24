Scott Jennings Furious at Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology From First Show Back Since 'MAGA Shooter' Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday night. Well, sorta. Both Sinclair and Nexstar chose not to carry his comeback on their combined 66 ABC affiliate stations. Kimmel returned after being suspended for several days for saying Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA, which isn’t true. Those who were expecting an apology with Kimmel taking full responsibility and offering a genuine ‘I’m sorry’ were highly disappointed. Kimmel even appeared to blame MAGA for somehow hearing him wrong - no, that’s not what happened! Many posters were not fooled by Kimmel’s non-apology, and commentator Scott Jennings was one of them.

Start here. (READ)

Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air tonight. Here's what the late-night host had to say in response to the backlash he received for saying Charlie Kirk's assassin was part of MAGA: "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset... I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents ANYONE. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn't. Ever."

Here’s an excerpt from Kimmel’s opening monologue. (WATCH)

You used the phrase “MAGA gang” & then lied about what happened. You definitely intended to make light of it and mislead the American people. Pathetic. https://t.co/lxVbyCNVUp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 24, 2025

Pretty much what we expected. A non-apology apology that doesn't even address the people affected by this--the "MAGA gang" — Jeff Bachman (@J__Bachman) September 24, 2025

Yep, he just weaseled out of doing what needed to be done. Don’t worry, legacy media’s got his back, they’ll be praising him on Wednesday and predictably talking about moving on.

Commenters say he tried to rewrite history by pretending he never said the shooter was MAGA.

First he says conservatives are desperately trying to claim the shooter wasn’t one of them … now he claims the shooter doesn’t represent anyone. Which one is it?



Kimmel cheered & gloated when he thought the shooter was MAGA. — CWSmith19820311 (@CS19820311) September 24, 2025

He knew it wasn't but thats what liars do. — MrsValLopez (@MrsValLopez) September 24, 2025

Many saw it as Kimmel lying to cover for his original lie.

The most egregious part was blaming MAGA for being upset because, per Kimmel, they heard his words wrong.

So, it’s the viewers fault if they were upset by his words. — MsCheveus (@MsCheveus) September 24, 2025

So, it is MAGA’s fault because we took it the wrong way. I didn’t hear I am sorry. — Sue (@SimplySusie3) September 24, 2025

Did I miss the words “ I am sorry” or “ my apologies to Erika and her children?” Kimmel did not misspeak. What he said he said intentionally — Barbara Walz (@barb_walz) September 24, 2025

There was no ‘I’m sorry’ and there never will be.

Posters say they weren’t buying the majority of it anyway.

This entire thing seems very performative and fake. He knew exactly what he was doing when he said what he said. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) September 24, 2025

Crocodile tears were a nice touch, if not an unfamiliar one…..but yeah, I don’t buy it. — Herman Skaboczyk (@Toddburkha42747) September 24, 2025

Another non-apology apology — Jeff Gray (@JTG584619) September 24, 2025

Not an apology.



Which means that his original statement stands. — Chuck Rambo (@realchuckrambo) September 24, 2025

It will be interesting to see if the affiliates will view this as a genuine apology. We wouldn't be surprised if local viewers and advertisers apply even more pressure to keep Kimmel off the air at their ABC affiliate stations. He didn’t apologize, after all.

