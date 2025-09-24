VIP
Scott Jennings Furious at Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology From First Show Back Since 'MAGA Shooter' Suspension

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:33 AM on September 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday night. Well, sorta. Both Sinclair and Nexstar chose not to carry his comeback on their combined 66 ABC affiliate stations. Kimmel returned after being suspended for several days for saying Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA, which isn’t true. Those who were expecting an apology with Kimmel taking full responsibility and offering a genuine ‘I’m sorry’ were highly disappointed. Kimmel even appeared to blame MAGA for somehow hearing him wrong - no, that’s not what happened! Many posters were not fooled by Kimmel’s non-apology, and commentator Scott Jennings was one of them.

Start here. (READ)

Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air tonight. Here's what the late-night host had to say in response to the backlash he received for saying Charlie Kirk's assassin was part of MAGA:

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset... I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents ANYONE. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn't. Ever."

Here’s an excerpt from Kimmel’s opening monologue. (WATCH)

Yep, he just weaseled out of doing what needed to be done. Don’t worry, legacy media’s got his back, they’ll be praising him on Wednesday and predictably talking about moving on.

Commenters say he tried to rewrite history by pretending he never said the shooter was MAGA.

Many saw it as Kimmel lying to cover for his original lie.

The most egregious part was blaming MAGA for being upset because, per Kimmel, they heard his words wrong.

There was no ‘I’m sorry’ and there never will be.

Posters say they weren’t buying the majority of it anyway.

It will be interesting to see if the affiliates will view this as a genuine apology. We wouldn't be surprised if local viewers and advertisers apply even more pressure to keep Kimmel off the air at their ABC affiliate stations. He didn’t apologize, after all.

