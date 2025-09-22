Douglass Mackey Launches a Self-Awareness Nuke After Hillary Clinton Wraps Herself In the First Amendment

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Doug P. | 11:00 AM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Last week Hillary Clinton unintentionally made us laugh again by claiming that Democrats, including herself, are staunch defenders of free speech even when it's offensive. Additional laughter could be heard after people noticed that Clinton delivered that free speech lecture while the replies to her post were locked

Advertisement

Clinton continues to wrap herself in the First Amendment as a staunch defender of free speech. This is coming from somebody who didn't say a word when social media companies were banning or suspending media outlets and others a few years ago for posting factual information. Now we get projection like this:

Douglass Mackey, whose conviction for posting a meme ahead of the 2016 election was overturned earlier this summer, dropped a hammer on Hillary's shameless post: 

Yep, take ALL the seats, Ms. Clinton.

That's how Hillary remains securely inside her fantasyland bubble where self-awareness does not exist. 

Remember though, joking about when to vote is perfectly acceptable if somebody like Kimmel does it. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and Hillary Clinton's lack of self-awareness. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!


