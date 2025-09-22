Douglass Mackey Launches a Self-Awareness Nuke After Hillary Clinton Wraps Herself In the First Amendment

Last week Hillary Clinton unintentionally made us laugh again by claiming that Democrats, including herself, are staunch defenders of free speech even when it's offensive. Additional laughter could be heard after people noticed that Clinton delivered that free speech lecture while the replies to her post were locked.

Advertisement

Clinton continues to wrap herself in the First Amendment as a staunch defender of free speech. This is coming from somebody who didn't say a word when social media companies were banning or suspending media outlets and others a few years ago for posting factual information. Now we get projection like this:

Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night comedians have certainly said things about me that I found offensive, even outrageous.



It never crossed my mind to call up the networks and say, "Hey, get rid of this guy." Because that's not how America works.



More in my conversation… — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2025

Douglass Mackey, whose conviction for posting a meme ahead of the 2016 election was overturned earlier this summer, dropped a hammer on Hillary's shameless post:

Madame Secretary:



It crossed your mind to call up Sen. Klobuchar, the FBI and the DOJ and have me arrested for a humorous meme about your campaign.



You then celebrated my unlawful and wrongful conviction, which was later overturned by a federal appeals court.



Sit down. https://t.co/KtVM7Dp2hV — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 21, 2025

Yep, take ALL the seats, Ms. Clinton.

You are much more polite in your response than I could be after going through what that vile seahag did to you. — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) September 22, 2025

@HillaryClinton doesn't allow replies so no one can disturb her fact free world.@DougMackeyCase — __Under Construction ____ (@ReliabilityComp) September 22, 2025

That's how Hillary remains securely inside her fantasyland bubble where self-awareness does not exist.

I don’t remember prominent democrats or entertainers freaking out over the meme conviction. 🧐 https://t.co/tmwTho7Tat — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 22, 2025

Remember though, joking about when to vote is perfectly acceptable if somebody like Kimmel does it.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and Hillary Clinton's lack of self-awareness.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!



