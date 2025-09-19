Hillary Clinton Says Dems Defend Free Speech Even When It's Offensive, Then Locks the Replies

'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn...
Doug P. | 1:11 PM on September 19, 2025
Watching the Democrats who were pro-censorship zealots in 2020 and never met a political opponent they didn't try to silence one way or another suddenly invent a reason to wrap themselves in the First Amendment in the name of standing against something Trump isn't even doing has been incredible. 

But Hillary Clinton's post today is both hilarious and shameless for multiple reasons:

"We defend free speech even when it's offensive."

Well, unless you want to make your voice heard in Hillary's replies: 

This is totally on-brand for Hillary: 

Here's another reason Clinton should take a seat: 

There are MANY reasons Clinton keeps the replies off:

Not only that but Hillary led the smear campaign against women with allegations about her husband. Now Clinton is a free speech warrior? Please. 

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve, all while calling out phony hypocrites like Hillary Clinton. 

