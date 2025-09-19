Hillary Clinton Says Dems Defend Free Speech Even When It's Offensive, Then Locks the Replies

Watching the Democrats who were pro-censorship zealots in 2020 and never met a political opponent they didn't try to silence one way or another suddenly invent a reason to wrap themselves in the First Amendment in the name of standing against something Trump isn't even doing has been incredible.

But Hillary Clinton's post today is both hilarious and shameless for multiple reasons:

In America, we defend free speech in terrible times.



We defend free speech even when it’s offensive.



We defend free speech. https://t.co/4TOo9vfsez — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2025

"We defend free speech even when it's offensive."

Well, unless you want to make your voice heard in Hillary's replies:

“We defend free speech”



Proceeds to turn off comments. https://t.co/IgX0nd8V7q — Zachary Heron (@zachheron) September 19, 2025

Why are the comments turned off in a free speech post? https://t.co/hHhEc9a5ir — Jim, Orange you glad? (@nflnomo) September 19, 2025

This is totally on-brand for Hillary:

Ultimate Irony?



I went to reply to Mrs Clinton’s post with the comment “Where were you when your political opponent was banned from Twitter?“



And then, of course, I noticed I couldn’t reply to her post as she was blocking replies.



Free Speech. https://t.co/eYMCoVwSfm — Jason Metcalfe (@jason_metcalfe) September 19, 2025

Here's another reason Clinton should take a seat:

Hey, remember that producer you had arrested while trying to blame him for Benghazi? We do. https://t.co/Cys4ao7HME — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 19, 2025

There are MANY reasons Clinton keeps the replies off:

You didn’t defend my free speech !! https://t.co/th7OCBFywO — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2025

Not only that but Hillary led the smear campaign against women with allegations about her husband. Now Clinton is a free speech warrior? Please.

