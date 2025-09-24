Hillary Clinton Says 'Stop Demonizing Each Other' (Especially Those Deplorables on the Right)

VIP
Doug P. | 10:39 AM on September 24, 2025
ABC News

Before getting into what Hillary Clinton said earlier on MSNBC, here's a quick reminder of the time she expressed her disdain for the millions and millions of Trump supporters that she put in her "basket of deplorables": 

Fortunately for Hillary Clinton, she has an innate ability to forget that she's Hillary Clinton.

Here's what the former two-time Democrat presidential candidate had to say about the need to stop demonizing each other, before turning on a dime and demonizing the other side without even flinching: 

Yep, Hillary's still got it. And by "it" we mean a record level of shamelessness. She says all that while her side calls Trump and his supporters Nazi garbage and refers to ICE agents as a "gestapo." 

Knowing that Clinton lost to Trump remains and is still consumed by fury over it remains one of the great joys in political life. 

Hillary enjoys going on MSNBC or CNN because she can say those laughably hypocritical things with zero pushback from the host. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary). 

