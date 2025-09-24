Hillary Clinton Says 'Stop Demonizing Each Other' (Especially Those Deplorables on the Right)

Before getting into what Hillary Clinton said earlier on MSNBC, here's a quick reminder of the time she expressed her disdain for the millions and millions of Trump supporters that she put in her "basket of deplorables":

Advertisement

Fortunately for Hillary Clinton, she has an innate ability to forget that she's Hillary Clinton.

Here's what the former two-time Democrat presidential candidate had to say about the need to stop demonizing each other, before turning on a dime and demonizing the other side without even flinching:

Hillary Clinton: "We have got to stop demonizing each other... We have got to stop with the finger-pointing and the scapegoating."



Also Hillary Clinton: "Most of that right now, in our country’s history, is coming from the right." 🤔pic.twitter.com/XPMbdyTQj7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

Yep, Hillary's still got it. And by "it" we mean a record level of shamelessness. She says all that while her side calls Trump and his supporters Nazi garbage and refers to ICE agents as a "gestapo."

She also called us all deplorables. I still have the hat. — stickinit (@stickinit) September 24, 2025

Knowing that Clinton lost to Trump remains and is still consumed by fury over it remains one of the great joys in political life.

I think my irony bone just snapped. Signed Deplorable — John Olson (@olson17522) September 24, 2025

Hillary enjoys going on MSNBC or CNN because she can say those laughably hypocritical things with zero pushback from the host.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!



