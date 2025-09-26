CNN's Comey Indictment Banner Basically Asks Everybody to Pretend the Last Several Years...
Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:10 AM on September 26, 2025
Screenshot

If we could go a single day without the dead legacy media achieving new lows of shamelessness, that would just be outstanding.

(Yeah, we know it's a pipe dream. It'll never happen. But we can dream.)

Last year, we thought that Joe Scarborough couldn't have gone lower than when he told America, 'F you!' if they didn't think we were seeing the 'best Biden ever.' He even begged us to 'roll the tape.' 

Oh, we rolled it, Joe. And it will forever be stapled to his massive forehead. 

This morning, however, Scarborough showed that even with that lowest of low bars, he could still find a way to slither under it. 

Less than two weeks after a leftist gunned down Charlie Kirk in the textbook definition of a political assassination, Scarborough claimed that the real martyr this September is ... Jim Comey. Watch: 

Comey, just as a quick reminder, is still breathing (and probably listening to Taylor Swift). 

Kirk is not. 

Comey also lied to Congress, according to a grand jury, not to mention all of our eyes and ears. But charging him with that obvious crime makes him a 'martyr'? 

We cannot possibly hate the media enough. 

This is not a 'poor choice of words' from Scarborough. It's very much intentional. 

They don't want anyone to remember what the left did to Kirk. And how they incited his assassin to pull the trigger. 

He knows. That's why his remarks this morning were all the more disgraceful. 

They have spent years thinking that they can play by one rule: It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.

The fact that the Trump administration and the current DOJ don't play by that rule is breaking them even more than they already were.  

It's because the media, particularly people like Scarborough, were co-conspirators in Comey's lies. 

His actual indictment yesterday is also an indictment of them and their propaganda. 

Aren't they the ones who always tell us 'no one is above the law'? 

Of course, what they mean is, 'no one is above the law unless they play for our team.'

Poor Jimmy Kimmel. His time as a 'martyr' for the left lasted all of about one day. Now the entire country will go back to ignoring him -- until the next time he says something unfunny and galactically stupid. 

We can't wait until Scarborough's head explodes (figuratively speaking, of course) when the indictments come against John Brennan, James Clapper, and everyone who lied under oath about January 6, invalid autopen pardons notwithstanding.

They'd better buckle up. And have a truckful of Xanax handy. 

There it is. 

The only thing that surprises us about Joe Scarborough's little temper tantrum -- and shameful use of the word martyr -- this morning is that he didn't tell everyone to 'F you' if they don't agree with him. 

