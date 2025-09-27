Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her...
Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hi...
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Official...
VIP
Chuck Todd Calls ICE Agents ‘Jackbooted Thugs’ While Claiming Everyone Needs to Tone...
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan...
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportatio...
As-Yet Unindicted John Brennan Earns 'Dem Projection of the Day' Honors for This...
VIP
Stand With ICE: Defending Our Border Heroes Against Leftist Attacks and Betrayal
Lady ‘Gaga’: Kamala Harris Claims Her 2024 Rallies Featured Crowd-Surfing Babies - Megyn...
Video of ICE Agents Protecting Detainees During Shooting Destroys Dems' Gestapo and Nazi...
Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning R...
Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong
Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and...
Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s...

JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on September 27, 2025


One of the many reasons that JD Vance was the perfect pick to be Donald Trump's running mate is his relatability. It's not surprising that the author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' would know how to connect with the American people. Much like his boss, Vance generally just says what he is thinking, regardless of how it might sound to media elites or others who have rules about how a politician should talk. 

Advertisement

And then there are those perfect times when Vance also says what we are ALL thinking. 

In an interview with Laura Ingraham that aired on Fox News Friday evening, Vance covered a number of topics, including the violent left and the Democrat politicians and legacy media pundits who incite them. 

But when the topic of Kamala Harris and her new book tour came up, that's when Vance -- hilariously -- spoke for an entire nation. Watch: 

HAAAAAAAA. 

You know what they say: It's funny because it's true. 

It's been well verified and documented. In a recent study conducted by Twitchy, we made our own Fuzzy Chimp listen to Harris for five minutes. By the end, he was banging coconut shells together and drooling all over himself. 

[Editors' Note: Calvin is making this up. We did not force anyone to listen to Harris. That would have been considered cruel and unusual punishment. Chimp is doing just fine and working on some more outstanding memes for Monday morning.]

Recommended

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Advertisement

Harris keeps complaining that her campaign was too short. She even made it the title of her book. But if she had campaigned for another couple of months, Trump and Vance might have won all 50 states. 

Nooooooo. 

Please, no more speeches about 'the passage of time.'

And it didn't help that she picked the incomprehensibly weird Tim Walz to run with her (because she is too homophobic to have picked Pete Buttigieg, and too antisemitic to have picked Josh Shapiro). 

And remember how carefully controlled all of her interviews were? And how she (or, more likely, her staff) was too scared to have a conversation with Joe Rogan? 

Exactly. 

How could we not love the man who gave us, 'I really don't care, Margaret.'?

Hands down, the best vice president in modern American history. 

Advertisement

And it's not even particularly close. 

Brutally honest, that is. 

Sometimes, the truth hurts. Especially if you are a Democrat with a 'Harris/Walz' bumper sticker. 

We're sure this segment made POTUS laugh out loud. 

A simple Kamala Cackle can be deadlier than Khan Noonien Singh.

He's a welcome change after many of his predecessors, but Harris in particular. 

We could recite some of her worst word salads to highlight the point, but Vance is right about her, and we don't want to make ourselves (or our readers) dumber. 

Instead, we think this clip sums her up pretty well: 

Advertisement

LOLOL. 

Perfection. 

JD Vance is likely going to run for president in 2028 and, if he keeps speaking the plain truth to America like this, Democrats don't have anyone with a chance of beating him. 

Least of all Word Salad Kamala. 

============================================

Related:

Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong

Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rage Fuel You'

Then and Now: It Appears That Hillary Clinton Wasn't ALWAYS Against Being Authoritarian

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS JD VANCE KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Officially Upside Down
justmindy
Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her Was RAZOR Thin
Doug P.
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportation
justmindy
Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING
Sam J.
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan has Exhausted All Appeals
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret justmindy
Advertisement