JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber



One of the many reasons that JD Vance was the perfect pick to be Donald Trump's running mate is his relatability. It's not surprising that the author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' would know how to connect with the American people. Much like his boss, Vance generally just says what he is thinking, regardless of how it might sound to media elites or others who have rules about how a politician should talk.

And then there are those perfect times when Vance also says what we are ALL thinking.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham that aired on Fox News Friday evening, Vance covered a number of topics, including the violent left and the Democrat politicians and legacy media pundits who incite them.

But when the topic of Kamala Harris and her new book tour came up, that's when Vance -- hilariously -- spoke for an entire nation. Watch:

.@VP: "I listen to @KamalaHarris for 90 seconds and I actually feel like I've gotten dumber in the process." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pnoJdf6dZk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 27, 2025

HAAAAAAAA.

You know what they say: It's funny because it's true.

As we all do… https://t.co/Tg2SjHXzcj — Donna Steeves (@moosiecat20) September 27, 2025

It's been well verified and documented. In a recent study conducted by Twitchy, we made our own Fuzzy Chimp listen to Harris for five minutes. By the end, he was banging coconut shells together and drooling all over himself.

[Editors' Note: Calvin is making this up. We did not force anyone to listen to Harris. That would have been considered cruel and unusual punishment. Chimp is doing just fine and working on some more outstanding memes for Monday morning.]

Harris keeps complaining that her campaign was too short. She even made it the title of her book. But if she had campaigned for another couple of months, Trump and Vance might have won all 50 states.

We ALL felt the same way @JDVance



107 Days = WASTE OF ALL OUR TIME pic.twitter.com/Es4iecjJ2P — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) September 27, 2025

Nooooooo.

Please, no more speeches about 'the passage of time.'

And it didn't help that she picked the incomprehensibly weird Tim Walz to run with her (because she is too homophobic to have picked Pete Buttigieg, and too antisemitic to have picked Josh Shapiro).

This was my favorite meme during her campaign. pic.twitter.com/k8tM1aWWUs — BadBabs (@_Firulita) September 27, 2025

And remember how carefully controlled all of her interviews were? And how she (or, more likely, her staff) was too scared to have a conversation with Joe Rogan?

🍀



This is why America loves JD. ♥️



😎 https://t.co/mq6mU6LDFX — PAUL FREDRICK (@Lucky7Paul) September 27, 2025

Exactly.

How could we not love the man who gave us, 'I really don't care, Margaret.'?

Hands down, the best vice president in modern American history.

And it's not even particularly close.

JD Vance is brutal. 😂 https://t.co/PzpoH5L7Wk — Dixie Adams (@realdixieadams) September 27, 2025

Brutally honest, that is.

Sometimes, the truth hurts. Especially if you are a Democrat with a 'Harris/Walz' bumper sticker.

We're sure this segment made POTUS laugh out loud.

A simple Kamala Cackle can be deadlier than Khan Noonien Singh.

This is the greatest thing I’ve watched in decades… https://t.co/oOewv9Fc7z — E. Lars Olson (@ELarsOlson) September 27, 2025

Vance is easily the best VP of my lifetime. What a complete master of words and class. Such a breath of fresh air after four years of “I grew up in a middle class household” word salads that never defined who she was as a person or politician. — Brock George (@brockgeorge_) September 27, 2025

He's a welcome change after many of his predecessors, but Harris in particular.

We could recite some of her worst word salads to highlight the point, but Vance is right about her, and we don't want to make ourselves (or our readers) dumber.

Instead, we think this clip sums her up pretty well:

When @JDVance has to listen to Kamala Harris speak: pic.twitter.com/iQY2ydEgbm — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 27, 2025

LOLOL.

Perfection.

JD Vance is likely going to run for president in 2028 and, if he keeps speaking the plain truth to America like this, Democrats don't have anyone with a chance of beating him.

Least of all Word Salad Kamala.





============================================

