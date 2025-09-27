DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In America



If there is anything that leftists love more than lying, it is playing the victim.

Even when a deranged LGBTQ+ cultist shoots and kills Charlie Kirk, the media tried to turn him into one, lamenting his 'tragic love story,' and the fact that he wanted to 'protect' his trans furry boyfriend.

Advertisement

Protect him against what, exactly? Mange?

But this is a classic strategy. Democrats use it to excuse any and all abhorrent behavior, up to and including political assassination.

America's elderly lesbian aunt, Stephen King, decided that he wanted to get in on the victim game this weekend. Despite the fact that you can buy a Stephen King book anywhere, and the fact that he has sold 350 million books worldwide, King angrily declared himself to be 'the most banned author in the United States.'

I am now the most banned author in the United States--87 books. May I suggest you pick up one of them and see what all the pissing & moaning is about? Self-righteous book banners don't always get to have their way. This is still America, dammit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 26, 2025

Really, Steve? Really?

Are book sales going that badly lately that he has to make up this fiction for a little extra income?

For the record (not that we need to make this clear), there is not a single King book that is banned in any bookstore or public library in America.

I know this statement is bs without researching anything about it



Kind of a neat gig to lie about being banned to drive sales https://t.co/ekWZnvUx0x — Matt 🏴🔥 (@mattxancap) September 27, 2025

We have researched it. It is BS.

I’m going to need you to provide proof. Last I checked your books can still be purchased and I’ll bet most public libraries have them too.

You’re a sad old man that is fading into irrelevance. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 27, 2025

What King is likely whining about is that some school libraries restrict some of his books from their shelves.

This is not banning. It is called exercising judgment, particularly considering the inappropriate subject matter for young children that is in many of King's novels.

What are you talking about? None of your books are banned here. They’re available in basically every bookstore store, public library (not a SCHOOL library, and rightly so), and online. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) September 27, 2025

Stephen King when public schools aren’t handing out books with extremely graphic child sex orgy scenes to 10 year olds. https://t.co/aqpqX8cLZU pic.twitter.com/56YKuFchxo — Average K (@Average_KD6) September 27, 2025

This writer likes many of King's stories. But that scene in the novel IT is so gross and distasteful, the movie adaptations of the book have removed it.

Were those directors 'banning' King, too?

Age restricting your teenage orgy fetish porn isn't a ban — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 27, 2025

Zero books are banned

Including the one with the 12 year olds having a gangbang — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) September 26, 2025

And it's not just that one book. King writes horror novels. He used to write them quite well. But they all contain disturbing and very adult themes that schools are not obligated to put on public display.

Seriously, every single one of your books is available on Amazon. I mean, they might not be available in your local grade school library but I really think Pet Sematary is a little too much for your average six year old. And I say this as someone who has devoured your books. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 27, 2025

Advertisement

A novel that contains a graphic description of a small child being run over by a semi -- and then coming back to life as a murderous zombie -- doesn't really belong on the same school library shelf as The Giving Tree.

Wait, so if you’re banned, how can anyone “pick up one of them”?



Now I see why you write fiction, cause you’re good at it.



Have a nice day, queen. pic.twitter.com/rBEQZj6jiL — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) September 26, 2025

Please don't confront King with logical questions. It destroys his already broken brain.

"My books are banned, but you can still go read them."



??? WTF ??? https://t.co/BvHvaGAPxx — Logic Farmer (@LogicFarmer) September 27, 2025

LOL. Come to think of it, King's pretzel logic is making our brains hurt a little bit.

Of course, it will come as no surprise that King wasn't always opposed to restricting people's freedom of speech.

Karma bites harder than any dog https://t.co/uf9pjHJdFk pic.twitter.com/IkwAz4jzsQ — Bowling For Ammo (@BowlingForAmmo) September 27, 2025

Whoops!

Stephen King actually has zero (0) banned books. You can still get all his books from various sources including public libraries, local book stores, and https://t.co/1IQrsNHHmv



So either Stephen King is stupid or a liar. I'd believe both. https://t.co/oZ4sdj5R0x — Ben Johannes (@thebenjosays) September 27, 2025

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

Every time a liberal has said a book is banned in the the last 30 years, what they’ve actually meant is “local governments chose not to purchase my books for school libraries using taxpayer money” https://t.co/fc6JyHwY78 — Hunter Ash (@ArtemisConsort) September 27, 2025

Advertisement

Every. Time.

Sorry Stephen, being American doesn't give you an inherent right to have your books in public schools.



Maybe if you didn't write creepy shit that isn't appropriate for children, you would have a point. https://t.co/PhssPHbCDz — I'm Queenie (@locolibs) September 27, 2025

Even then, he wouldn't have a point. More than four million books are published in the U.S. every year. School districts each year choose maybe a few hundred of them, at the most.

King deserves no special privileges, especially since his novels and short stories have no educational content to them.

nobody banned your books



they just don't sell pic.twitter.com/PAZ2dSinSe — WPA 🇺🇸 (@warpaul) September 26, 2025

Maybe the problem is that he hasn't written one worth reading in about 30 years.

Oh gee, I wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Uq0TVgWH5 — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) September 27, 2025

While King is never fair to conservatives, we will be fair to him and acknowledge that he deleted that lie about Kirk and apologized (except he didn't genuinely apologize, of course).

Once again I am begging you not to equate being yanked from a school library with “banned.”



King does not even believe what he’s saying or he’d still have his book “Rage,” which was associated with school shootings, in print. He “banned” his own book. https://t.co/e76FXrUVLD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 27, 2025

And there it is.

It turns out that the only person in America who is banning Stephen King books is ... Stephen King.





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

'Shoot ICE': ONE DAY After a Leftist Fired at an ICE Facility, Dem Protesters Call for More

JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber

Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong

Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and Erika Kirk

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.