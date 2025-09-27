DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In America

Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on September 27, 2025
Meme screenshot


If there is anything that leftists love more than lying, it is playing the victim. 

Even when a deranged LGBTQ+ cultist shoots and kills Charlie Kirk, the media tried to turn him into one, lamenting his 'tragic love story,' and the fact that he wanted to 'protect' his trans furry boyfriend.

Protect him against what, exactly? Mange? 

But this is a classic strategy. Democrats use it to excuse any and all abhorrent behavior, up to and including political assassination. 

America's elderly lesbian aunt, Stephen King, decided that he wanted to get in on the victim game this weekend. Despite the fact that you can buy a Stephen King book anywhere, and the fact that he has sold 350 million books worldwide, King angrily declared himself to be 'the most banned author in the United States.'

Really, Steve? Really? 

Are book sales going that badly lately that he has to make up this fiction for a little extra income? 

For the record (not that we need to make this clear), there is not a single King book that is banned in any bookstore or public library in America.

We have researched it. It is BS. 

What King is likely whining about is that some school libraries restrict some of his books from their shelves. 

This is not banning. It is called exercising judgment, particularly considering the inappropriate subject matter for young children that is in many of King's novels. 

This writer likes many of King's stories. But that scene in the novel IT is so gross and distasteful, the movie adaptations of the book have removed it.

Were those directors 'banning' King, too?

And it's not just that one book. King writes horror novels. He used to write them quite well. But they all contain disturbing and very adult themes that schools are not obligated to put on public display. 

A novel that contains a graphic description of a small child being run over by a semi -- and then coming back to life as a murderous zombie -- doesn't really belong on the same school library shelf as The Giving Tree

Please don't confront King with logical questions. It destroys his already broken brain. 

LOL. Come to think of it, King's pretzel logic is making our brains hurt a little bit. 

Of course, it will come as no surprise that King wasn't always opposed to restricting people's freedom of speech.

Whoops! 

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

Every. Time. 

Even then, he wouldn't have a point. More than four million books are published in the U.S. every year. School districts each year choose maybe a few hundred of them, at the most. 

King deserves no special privileges, especially since his novels and short stories have no educational content to them. 

Maybe the problem is that he hasn't written one worth reading in about 30 years. 

While King is never fair to conservatives, we will be fair to him and acknowledge that he deleted that lie about Kirk and apologized (except he didn't genuinely apologize, of course). 

And there it is. 

It turns out that the only person in America who is banning Stephen King books is ... Stephen King. 

