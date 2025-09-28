The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a Lightsaber to Abi 'Rage' Spanberger



Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Abigail the Unwise?

In her lust for power, unlimited power, Abigail Spanberger has made a fatal mistake for any Sith Lord ... err ... Democrat politician. She has revealed her plans rather than keep them secret.

As Twitchy readers know, Spanberger has made violence part of her campaign, telling her supporters to 'let your rage fuel you.' And she didn't just say it once. This is part of her stump speech, as she's been recorded saying it multiple times.

We suppose we should thank her for her honesty, but her words are terrifying in light of recent political violence, assassinations, and assaults, all from unhinged leftists who took inspiration from similar words by other Democrats and the media.

Luckily, Virginia has a strong Jedi master who is opposing Spanberger's lust for power and the governorship: Winsome Earle-Sears, a United States Marine who is not going to let her opponent spread the Dark Side over Virginia.

This weekend, Sears posted a clever Star Wars-themed campaign video, asking a very simple question. Is Spanberger perhaps Emperor Palpatine in disguise? Watch:

Who said it better: Abigail Spanberger or Emperor Palpatine? pic.twitter.com/XYZBVYpQ7i — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 26, 2025

The resemblance is scary, isn't it? If Spanberger started shooting lightning out of her hands, we would not be surprised at all.

Spot on. Democrats are on the dark side. https://t.co/BEkYgN2mjM — Daffodil61 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Daffodil61_) September 27, 2025

In the Star Wars prequels, Darth Vader slaughtered children as a final step on his descent into evil.

In Virginia, Spanberger makes children, young girls in particular, share bathrooms and locker rooms with men.

That's pretty villainous, even for a Sith.

Uhm. Well. Having a Sith come out of hiding was not on my bingo card https://t.co/u65VUuZFXG — DonEDavie (@falconhunter68) September 27, 2025

The Sith are supposed to wait until after they have achieved victory to reveal themselves.

Spanberger just jumped the gun a little here, hopefully in time for Virginia voters to reject her at the ballot box.

Palpatine by a mile because he stuck to his convictions and debated in the Senate. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 26, 2025

HA.

It's true, though. Spanberger refused to debate Sears in a forum hosted by CNN. She finally did agree to a later debate, coming in October, but that's weeks after early voting has begun.

It's almost as if she's afraid that, like Kamala Harris, the more voters hear from her, the less they will like her.

Ahem ... almost.

Hey, if the black cloak fits ...

Nova Campaigns came up with an even better image of Spanberger's true nature:

Abigail Spanberger to her radical Virginia Democrat voters:



“Gooood! Good! I can feel your RAGE. I want equity. Take your Title IX! Strike it down with all your genders, and your journey towards the girls’ bathroom will be complete!” pic.twitter.com/tRb7r8VlmZ — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 27, 2025

Perfect.

And so is the quote.

Pretty obvious who's voting for Spanburger when you pull into the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/2bnoXfMRrj — Non-Doubting Thomas (@BIG_SGT_D) September 26, 2025

Yikes. Just ... YIKES.

And yes, that is a Virginia license plate. Definitely a Spanberger voter.

Or possibly one of her campaign staff, like the volunteer who held a poster declaring that Sears is not welcome in white bathrooms.

Spanberger DEFINITELY sounds MORE EVIL. https://t.co/mPPL6mrI7W — 76DrofxeR (@76drofxeR) September 27, 2025

She even cackles like Palpatine whenever a reporter asks her a question she doesn't want to answer. (And then she runs away.)

Palpatine took over the galaxy. Spanberger lets boys take over girls’ locker rooms and sports.



One’s a villain, the other’s… well, still a villain. — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) September 26, 2025

As the meme goes, 'They're the same picture.'

Rageberger is more suited to Antifa and nowhere near an Executive office. — Frid (@fridmiller) September 26, 2025

'Rageberger.'

That's accurate. We hope that nickname sticks and goes viral all the way up to Election Day.

Oh come on, he sounds so sinister while she says it so normally. 🙄 — Colette Moran (@ColetteMoran) September 26, 2025

Honestly, that makes her words even scarier. She talks about rage quietly and calmly. Like it's in her nature.

That's the trait of a sociopath.

I really hope Virginians elect Jedi Winsome over Emperor Spanberger. https://t.co/QNOTfdG1tQ — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) September 27, 2025

It's going to take a lot of work, but it can be done.

Especially with a candidate like Sears, who knows how to smartly and quickly capitalize on the horrid, violence-inciting language of her opponent.

Now this is clever. Go Winsome! https://t.co/EGsQiVeBOT — THE Irrelevant RK (@Sanity4Texas) September 27, 2025

Virginians. The choice is clear hatred versus good government



Vote @WinsomeSears https://t.co/yId0rziLq5 — JH (@searchingdad24) September 27, 2025

We hope that Virginians embrace the light side of the Force in November and elect Winsome Sears.

The fate of the galaxy may not be at stake, but the fate of the Commonwealth clearly is.





