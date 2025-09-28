BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a Lightsaber to Abi 'Rage' Spanberger

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on September 28, 2025
Twitchy


Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Abigail the Unwise? 

In her lust for power, unlimited power, Abigail Spanberger has made a fatal mistake for any Sith Lord ... err ... Democrat politician. She has revealed her plans rather than keep them secret. 

As Twitchy readers know, Spanberger has made violence part of her campaign, telling her supporters to 'let your rage fuel you.' And she didn't just say it once. This is part of her stump speech, as she's been recorded saying it multiple times

We suppose we should thank her for her honesty, but her words are terrifying in light of recent political violence, assassinations, and assaults, all from unhinged leftists who took inspiration from similar words by other Democrats and the media. 

Luckily, Virginia has a strong Jedi master who is opposing Spanberger's lust for power and the governorship: Winsome Earle-Sears, a United States Marine who is not going to let her opponent spread the Dark Side over Virginia. 

This weekend, Sears posted a clever Star Wars-themed campaign video, asking a very simple question. Is Spanberger perhaps Emperor Palpatine in disguise? Watch:

The resemblance is scary, isn't it? If Spanberger started shooting lightning out of her hands, we would not be surprised at all. 

In the Star Wars prequels, Darth Vader slaughtered children as a final step on his descent into evil. 

In Virginia, Spanberger makes children, young girls in particular, share bathrooms and locker rooms with men. 

That's pretty villainous, even for a Sith.

The Sith are supposed to wait until after they have achieved victory to reveal themselves. 

Spanberger just jumped the gun a little here, hopefully in time for Virginia voters to reject her at the ballot box. 

HA. 

It's true, though. Spanberger refused to debate Sears in a forum hosted by CNN. She finally did agree to a later debate, coming in October, but that's weeks after early voting has begun. 

It's almost as if she's afraid that, like Kamala Harris, the more voters hear from her, the less they will like her. 

Ahem ... almost. 

Hey, if the black cloak fits ...

Nova Campaigns came up with an even better image of Spanberger's true nature:

Perfect. 

And so is the quote. 

Yikes. Just ... YIKES.

And yes, that is a Virginia license plate. Definitely a Spanberger voter. 

Or possibly one of her campaign staff, like the volunteer who held a poster declaring that Sears is not welcome in white bathrooms.

She even cackles like Palpatine whenever a reporter asks her a question she doesn't want to answer. (And then she runs away.) 

As the meme goes, 'They're the same picture.'

'Rageberger.' 

That's accurate. We hope that nickname sticks and goes viral all the way up to Election Day. 

Honestly, that makes her words even scarier. She talks about rage quietly and calmly. Like it's in her nature. 

That's the trait of a sociopath. 

It's going to take a lot of work, but it can be done. 

Especially with a candidate like Sears, who knows how to smartly and quickly capitalize on the horrid, violence-inciting language of her opponent.

We hope that Virginians embrace the light side of the Force in November and elect Winsome Sears. 

The fate of the galaxy may not be at stake, but the fate of the Commonwealth clearly is. 

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

