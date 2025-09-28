The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on September 28, 2025
Twitter - Bill Kristol


The real problem with legacy media crochety warmonger Bill Kristol isn't that he's wrong about everything ...

... wait, that is the problem with him. 

But what makes him so insufferable in his wrongness is that he actually believes that he's clever.

Remember when a Chinese spy balloon traversed the continental United States and the Biden administration did nothing about it? Bill Kristol, rather than being alarmed at the complete failure of Biden's national security, decided that he wanted to scold everyone in the manner of Sigmund Freud. 

Yeah, how'd that one work out? 

(Also, we can't help but wonder what Freud would have to say about Kristol's obsession with Donald Trump, but that's another article.)

Yesterday, Kristol was at it again, this time in response to the Trump administration deploying the military to Illinois and Oregon, where federal law enforcement agents and facilities are under constant attack from Antifa mobs.

Kristol has no problem with leftists firing at and attacking LEOS, though. Nor does he seem to have a problem with the fact that there are more shootings in Chicago on any given weekend than in a John Wick movie.

Nope. According to him, it's ICE that is 'ravaging' American cities. 

You want to know how stupid this post was? 

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
It was so stupid that John Harwood retweeted it. 

(Man, that's really stupid.)

The worms seem to have devoured the last of his remaining brain cells, that's for sure. 

Kristol just lives in a fictional world. He honestly believes that ICE does do this. 

It would be a very short walk. 

But, of course, Kristol would never do that. He just likes bleating about Trump from his safe enclave in McLean, Virginia. 

This is Portland today, but the left has been doing this to cities for years, while Kristol just turns his head and looks the other way. 

A Minneapolis police station, no less. 

Wow, look at all of that destruction that ICE caused. 

Oh, wait. No. 

Kind of like listening to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds, right, JD Vance

Well, he needed something to replace his income from defense contractors when Trump didn't start any new wars around the world. 

No citizen or legal resident of the United States needs to worry about ICE at all. 

So much for the left 'turning down the temperature.' Kristol wrote his post just one day after someone tried to kill ICE agents (again) in Texas.

But, of course, they never planned on dialing down their own rhetoric. They just thought they could force conservatives to shut up. 

Sorry, Bill. We don't play that game anymore. 

And no, he is not clever. Not by a long shot. In fact, Bill Kristol is living proof of the adage, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.'


