The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'



The real problem with legacy media crochety warmonger Bill Kristol isn't that he's wrong about everything ...

... wait, that is the problem with him.

But what makes him so insufferable in his wrongness is that he actually believes that he's clever.

Remember when a Chinese spy balloon traversed the continental United States and the Biden administration did nothing about it? Bill Kristol, rather than being alarmed at the complete failure of Biden's national security, decided that he wanted to scold everyone in the manner of Sigmund Freud.

Sometimes a balloon is just...a balloon. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2023

Yeah, how'd that one work out?

(Also, we can't help but wonder what Freud would have to say about Kristol's obsession with Donald Trump, but that's another article.)

Yesterday, Kristol was at it again, this time in response to the Trump administration deploying the military to Illinois and Oregon, where federal law enforcement agents and facilities are under constant attack from Antifa mobs.

Kristol has no problem with leftists firing at and attacking LEOS, though. Nor does he seem to have a problem with the fact that there are more shootings in Chicago on any given weekend than in a John Wick movie.

Nope. According to him, it's ICE that is 'ravaging' American cities.

Our cities aren’t war ravaged. They’re ICE ravaged. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 27, 2025

You want to know how stupid this post was?

It was so stupid that John Harwood retweeted it.

(Man, that's really stupid.)

The worms seem to have devoured the last of his remaining brain cells, that's for sure.

You mean “illegal immigrant” ravaged.



Because you know…. ICE doesn’t get mobilized for picnics in the park. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) September 28, 2025

Kristol just lives in a fictional world. He honestly believes that ICE does do this.

They’re crime ravaged and your Dem leader buddies are telling us not to believe our eyes. Why don’t you head on over to Portland or Chicago at 11pm and walk around and see how it goes for you. — Justincredible (@TJustin25) September 28, 2025

It would be a very short walk.

But, of course, Kristol would never do that. He just likes bleating about Trump from his safe enclave in McLean, Virginia.

Look at you lecturing from your ivory tower!



Every night in Portland, in front of the ICE facility, it looks like this! https://t.co/oGIFZHcknS — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) September 27, 2025

This is Portland today, but the left has been doing this to cities for years, while Kristol just turns his head and looks the other way.

Bill, this isn't ICE. This is Antifa/BLM burning down Minneapolis in summer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/J4uBnGncH2 — 💥Just Chris💥 (@chriscaper858) September 28, 2025

A Minneapolis police station, no less.

Wow, look at all of that destruction that ICE caused.

Oh, wait. No.

We are all dumber after reading your post. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) September 28, 2025

Kind of like listening to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds, right, JD Vance?

Follow the dark Marxist money funneled to Antifa & you'll find deposit account for @BillKristol. https://t.co/Rt7g28kWUy — Rex (@MREXKO) September 28, 2025

Well, he needed something to replace his income from defense contractors when Trump didn't start any new wars around the world.

No one is worried about ICE being behind them at the ATM. https://t.co/YqcTKxlZxW — Lost in the Ether (@AnonDogAcct) September 28, 2025

No citizen or legal resident of the United States needs to worry about ICE at all.

This dangerous rhetoric is going to get people killed 👇https://t.co/l0BWkylvHv — Malware Analyst (@FredSchlip) September 28, 2025

So much for the left 'turning down the temperature.' Kristol wrote his post just one day after someone tried to kill ICE agents (again) in Texas.

But, of course, they never planned on dialing down their own rhetoric. They just thought they could force conservatives to shut up.

Sorry, Bill. We don't play that game anymore.

And no, he is not clever. Not by a long shot. In fact, Bill Kristol is living proof of the adage, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.'





