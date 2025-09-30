'Unnamed Sources' Strike Again! The Daily Beast Pens Desperate Hit Piece on Pete Hegseth



As Twitchy readers know, this morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth laid down some righteous fire and brimstone about restoring the warrior ethos to America's military. He announced the end to DEI, dudes in dresses, and climate scam hysteria.

He also fired a few shots at fat generals and admirals, who enabled that nonsense, telling them that they would be subject to height and weight standards, and fitness exams as well.

If this sounds awesome to you -- and a long time coming -- congratulations. You are a normal, patriotic American who wants to see our military restored to its status as the greatest in the world.

It also means that you don't work for The Daily Beast (congratulations again). The publication has long had a hate-on for Hegseth, but yesterday, they tried to derail Hegseth's speech this morning with a ridiculous hit piece, writing that he is 'spiraling out of control.'

The former Fox News host is reportedly spiraling out of control, being described by staffers as “manic.”https://t.co/HRTHocGq0i — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 29, 2025

Pete Hegseth is crumbling under the pressure of leading the Pentagon. The defense secretary—who prefers the moniker “Secretary of War”—is being described by staffers as “manic,” erupting into fits of rage and tumultuous tirades, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. While he has reportedly always been temperamental, two staffers claim the former Fox News star’s mental state has reached new, frenzied heights after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month.

Oh, no! He's having 'manic' meltdowns, according to The Daily Mail?

With apologies to The Bangles, is that just on Mondays, or ...?

Before anyone gets too concerned, we should announce that the basis for these allegations is the media's favorite fake news tactic: anonymous sources.

The Daily Beast and writer Laura Esposito didn't hear from those sources directly; they just repeated it verbatim as fact without any investigation or confirmation.

Because they're 'journalists,' you see.

The only part of the article worth reading -- and the only named source mentioned in it -- is the response from War Department spokesman Sean Parnell:

When approached for comment, the Pentagon directed the Daily Beast to a statement spokesman Sean Parnell wrote to the Daily Mail: '[We] receive all kinds [of] outrageous and untrue requests, but this might be the stupidest request we have received to date. You may be the least informed ‘journalist’ to ever report on the Pentagon. Your entire story is completely false.'

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding. And accurate.

But in case that was not clear enough, Parnell also posted about this hit piece much more bluntly on X last night:

This story is complete & total bulls***. 😂 https://t.co/heIJf3D198 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 30, 2025

Yes, it is. But thankfully, Parnell said it in a quote tweet, since that same description can be applied to about 99 percent of the stories published by The Daily Beast.

Hegseth didn't sound all that 'manic' to us this morning. He sounded like a determined warrior.

But that is because we are sane. We can't say the same for The Daily Beast or Esposito.

Oh, gosh, well if it's *two* unnamed sources, who could doubt the veracity of this story....🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 29, 2025

This isn't journalism, of course. It's activism. The Daily Beast doesn't care about stories being truthful or accurate. They just want to rile up more anger in the ever-shrinking left base.

They accomplished that, but we're not going to give any oxygen to the nameless mouthbreathers who all used the story as an excuse to slander Hegseth.

Yep, that's them.

If those sources do exist -- and that's a big if -- there's about a 100 percent chance that they are both mentally ill men in dresses who are no longer welcome in America's military.

ICYMI:



Biden appointed this mentally unstable dude as a 4-star admiral. https://t.co/LY7ehsOlso pic.twitter.com/YcSidrtbQK — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 30, 2025

Yes, just like Richard Levine.

Funny, we don't remember The Daily Beast writing any articles about his mental health.

Or his mental health.

They didn't even care when Lloyd Austin went AWOL and didn't bother telling anyone.

Based on Hegseth's speech today, not for much longer, he won't.

Wishcasting isn’t news — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 30, 2025

All I know about this is that it’s 100% not true — Seppie (@Seppie123456) September 30, 2025

HA.

If anyone is going to lose their minds between now and 2028 (and hopefully beyond), it's not Hegseth, but the writers at The Daily Beast.

(Assuming the publication even survives until then, that is.)

As we know, the left loves projecting their own failures onto others. But this was pretty laughably desperate, even for them.





