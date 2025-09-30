'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch)

And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

SecDef Pete Hegseth came out swinging this morning in his speech about ending the war on warrios and HOT DAMN, you guys.

This was so great.

SO GREAT.

Pardon this editor, she needs a moment.

Ok, carry on.

Post continues:

... to meet the height and weight standards."

"Today, at my direction, every member of the Joint Force at every rank is required to take the PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. EVERY year of service."

Move over, Patton. Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... naive and dangerous...either you protect your people and sovereignty or you will be subservient to something or SOMEONE."

No wonder sign-ups for our military are going through the roof. 

If this doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, nothing will.

Hegseth is bringing warriors back, thank God.

We are SO back.

