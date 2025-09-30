'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch)

SecDef Pete Hegseth came out swinging this morning in his speech about ending the war on warrios and HOT DAMN, you guys.

Today, we end the War on Warriors. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 30, 2025

This was so great.

SO GREAT.

SecDef Hegseth: “No more identity months, DEI offices, no more dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. We are DONE with that s***.” pic.twitter.com/ARRcgJgGfG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 30, 2025

Pardon this editor, she needs a moment.

Ok, carry on.

🚨 BREAKING: SecWar Pete Hegseth NUKES fat generals and announces a new twice-yearly PT test for top brass.



"It's unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading all around the world. It's a BAD LOOK, and it's not who we are!"



"You need… pic.twitter.com/xcX0PXDj0J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Post continues:

... to meet the height and weight standards." "Today, at my direction, every member of the Joint Force at every rank is required to take the PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. EVERY year of service."

Move over, Patton. Just sayin'.

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tells top generals in Quantico, "prepare for war."



"Not because we want war. Because we want peace."



"The only people who deserve peace are those who are willing to wage war to defend it. That's why pacifism is so naive and… pic.twitter.com/oGkODFeXFQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Post continues:

... naive and dangerous...either you protect your people and sovereignty or you will be subservient to something or SOMEONE."

No wonder sign-ups for our military are going through the roof.

🚨Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: "We will NOT lose war fighters because we failed to train or equip them or resource them. SHAME on us if we do.



Train like your warriors' lives depend on it — because they DO." pic.twitter.com/ghlhU0Wuur — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2025

If this doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, nothing will.

WOW! I’m listening to @PeteHegseth and couldn’t be more proud of his love of country, his vision for our military and his plans to right the military ship. He’s been nothing short of amazing from start to finish! — Jersey Girl is Back! (@JerseyGirl0331) September 30, 2025

Strength through peace. We're back — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 30, 2025

Hegseth is bringing warriors back, thank God.

We are SO back.

