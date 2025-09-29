YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writing, and Math

Turns out Ian Roberts, the illegal immigrant superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, wasn’t just running classrooms—he was pushing a wild policy to let people with criminal records waltz right into them, all under the noble guise of 'diversifying staff.' This bombshell reveals Roberts, who’s been slapped with a deportation order from the Biden administration back in May 2024, was playing fast and loose with the rules while preaching inclusivity.

Shocker, we know.

If this isn’t the textbook definition of irony, we don't know what is.

The illegal immigrant with a criminal record who was running the largest school system in Iowa spearheaded a push to allow people with criminal records to work in those schools. The stated goal? "Diversifying staff:" pic.twitter.com/x9F9H3qMlf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 29, 2025

Read that again.

He was pushing for the district to hire people with criminal records.

Seriously.

We had a similar reaction.

DEI before the safety of children in the schools.



Shameful. — Plissken (@badger6547) September 29, 2025

And it appears he was illegally registered to vote even though he had temporary visa status. pic.twitter.com/s877blQYRN — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) September 29, 2025

In Maryland, no less.

We wouldn't be at all surprised to learn that there are even more cases like Roberts' in this country.

That’s some crazy level of diversification! — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) September 29, 2025

Crazy. Scary. Illegal.

Yeah.

He also had 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones come in last year to speak at the staff opening in-service. I know the board knew because I wrote every one of them and Norris was there. You can see what the true direction has been. Not education. — gwynniemcm (@gwynniemcm) September 29, 2025

Indoctrination.

Exactly.

============================================================

============================================================

