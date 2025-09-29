YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writing, and Math

Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on September 29, 2025
ImgFlip

Turns out Ian Roberts, the illegal immigrant superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, wasn’t just running classrooms—he was pushing a wild policy to let people with criminal records waltz right into them, all under the noble guise of 'diversifying staff.' This bombshell reveals Roberts, who’s been slapped with a deportation order from the Biden administration back in May 2024, was playing fast and loose with the rules while preaching inclusivity. 

Shocker, we know.

If this isn’t the textbook definition of irony, we don't know what is.

Read that again.

He was pushing for the district to hire people with criminal records.

Seriously.

We had a similar reaction.

In Maryland, no less.

We wouldn't be at all surprised to learn that there are even more cases like Roberts' in this country. 

Crazy. Scary. Illegal.

Yeah.

And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question
Sam J.
Indoctrination. 

Exactly.

