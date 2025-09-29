'Liberal AF' Chick Asking if Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot at Her Goes REALLY Wrong

Rep. Eric Swalwell Seems to Hope These Threats Will Stop Trump's DOJ From...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on September 29, 2025
Twitchy

It still amazes us that anyone takes Aaron Rupar seriously. Then again, we suppose we should just be grateful they do because WOOF, this guy has given us so much Twitchy fodder over the years. We could have a separate, entire section dedicated to Rupar and his impressively bad reporting ...

We're only joking a little.

Ahem.

Seriously, how can this level of stupid NOT impress you?

FULL FORCE! WAR- RAVAGED ... REEEEE!

If local authorities did their jobs and stopped the terrorists, Trump wouldn't have to step in. Just sayin'.

Now, you'd think people with half a brain in their heads would realize that full force means detaining and arresting people, and is likely being spoken of in this manner as a deterrent. Still, sadly, too many people without even half a brain follow Rupar.

C'mon, really with yes?

The wannabe-elipsis from this self-proclaimed 'Liberal AF' broad is a nice touch for dramatic purposes, except, of course, she used four dots. Rupar people ... 

As long as you're not assaulting innocent people and destroying property, you should be AOK.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That is a profile of NIGHTMARES, right there. Woof.

Silly feminist.

============================================================

