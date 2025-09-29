'Liberal AF' Chick Asking if Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot at Her Goes REALLY Wrong

It still amazes us that anyone takes Aaron Rupar seriously. Then again, we suppose we should just be grateful they do because WOOF, this guy has given us so much Twitchy fodder over the years. We could have a separate, entire section dedicated to Rupar and his impressively bad reporting ...

We're only joking a little.

Ahem.

Seriously, how can this level of stupid NOT impress you?

Trump says he’s authorized Hegseth to use “Full Force” against Antifa in “War ravaged” Portland pic.twitter.com/JI2fkPGdXs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2025

FULL FORCE! WAR- RAVAGED ... REEEEE!

If local authorities did their jobs and stopped the terrorists, Trump wouldn't have to step in. Just sayin'.

And it's about damn time — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) September 28, 2025

Now, you'd think people with half a brain in their heads would realize that full force means detaining and arresting people, and is likely being spoken of in this manner as a deterrent. Still, sadly, too many people without even half a brain follow Rupar.

C'mon, really with yes?

Did he….did he authorize our military to shoot us? https://t.co/LgwRcggWdf — Shannon (@gardengirl125) September 27, 2025

The wannabe-elipsis from this self-proclaimed 'Liberal AF' broad is a nice touch for dramatic purposes, except, of course, she used four dots. Rupar people ...

Are you a violent Antifa radical attempting to use violence against law enforcement? If so, then yes. If not, then no. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) September 28, 2025

As long as you're not assaulting innocent people and destroying property, you should be AOK.

I feel like you would be fine with it if it was J6. Insurrection happens on both sides. 😘 — Pam D (@soirchick) September 29, 2025

You've been calling for his death in your bio, so you have no room to complain. pic.twitter.com/UGZpQ5Vjuh — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) September 29, 2025

That is a profile of NIGHTMARES, right there. Woof.

Are you…are you Antifa? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) September 29, 2025

Silly feminist.

