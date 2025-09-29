Kent Strang: Schumer Holding Government Hostage to $1.5 Trillion Spending Spree
Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn'...
VIP
Portland Is Evidence That Some of the Legacy Media's Worst Sins Are Sins...
Congresswoman's Rose-Tinted Portland Pic Desperately Tries to Gloss Over the City's War-Zo...
VeggieTales’ Phil Vischer’s X Gloat: Smirking While Bragging About Helping Illegals Skirt...
NBC's Law & Order Paints ICE as the Villains in a Snarky Propaganda...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Killer Clown Croaks in Court Avoids 35 Year Sentence for the Murder of...
Andrew McCabe Pushes the Trump ‘Vengeance’ Narrative for Comey but Fails to Say...
The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including...
Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous...
Dem John Fetterman Comes Out Against Violent Nazi/Fascist Rhetoric and a Government Shutdo...
Brewing Hate: Maine Café Owner's Vile Bumper Sticker Gets a Bitter Roast
Dolly Parton, America's Beloved Icon, Pauses Performances to Prioritize Health

Justine Bateman Has Some Choice Words for Bill Gates About Forcing Digital IDs and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bill Gates has been around long enough to become the villain, truly. Hey, we know he's never been what you'd call a hero or even a nice guy (we heard the Steve Jobs stories), but now with his emphasis on forcing vaccines, demanding humans stop eating meat, and now this push for digital IDs, and yeah, just put him in a DC comic because WOOF.

Advertisement

Dunno about you guys, but the idea of being tracked by the government all day, every day, knowing they're monitoring our behavior is scary AF.

George Orwell would never stop throwing up ... 

Justine Bateman had this to say about the ID and Gates himself:

Find something else to do.

Seems like a fair request.

Heh.

Hey, at least she didn't tell him to pound sand; she was rather polite when you think about it that way.

They can't keep accusing us of wearing tinfoil when they continue to insist on doing crazy things. 

And this is definitely a CRAZY thing.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We hope this guy is right.

The government has been doing this since the beginning of the government.

Yup.

============================================================>

Related:

Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT

So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS

Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)
Sam J.
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
Congresswoman's Rose-Tinted Portland Pic Desperately Tries to Gloss Over the City's War-Zone Chaos
justmindy
VeggieTales’ Phil Vischer’s X Gloat: Smirking While Bragging About Helping Illegals Skirt ICE
justmindy
The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including Kellie Pickler?!?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement