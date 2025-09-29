Justine Bateman Has Some Choice Words for Bill Gates About Forcing Digital IDs and We Are Here FOR IT

Bill Gates has been around long enough to become the villain, truly. Hey, we know he's never been what you'd call a hero or even a nice guy (we heard the Steve Jobs stories), but now with his emphasis on forcing vaccines, demanding humans stop eating meat, and now this push for digital IDs, and yeah, just put him in a DC comic because WOOF.

Advertisement

We need digital IDs to halt migration, increase efficiency, & safeguard data, they say. But border control does not require digital IDs and centralizing data is a hacker's dream. The real reason they want digital ID is for billions in fees and the control of our behavior. pic.twitter.com/8jPWnMurnx — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 27, 2025

Dunno about you guys, but the idea of being tracked by the government all day, every day, knowing they're monitoring our behavior is scary AF.

George Orwell would never stop throwing up ...

Justine Bateman had this to say about the ID and Gates himself:

Not doing it.

Bill Gates and Larry Ellison can find something else to do. https://t.co/PSlEDe2xKM — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 28, 2025

Find something else to do.

Seems like a fair request.

Heh.

Hey, at least she didn't tell him to pound sand; she was rather polite when you think about it that way.

They can't keep accusing us of wearing tinfoil when they continue to insist on doing crazy things.

And this is definitely a CRAZY thing.

The legislative branch cannot pass laws that would overrule State sovereignty as is noted in the Constitution. There will be no ID mandate in the US because of that and even if some States would start it there would not be continuity across state lines with those who do not… — Robert J. Kuntz (@threelinestudio) September 28, 2025

We hope this guy is right.

The ole playbook of creating the problem, in order to install the always intended "solution". — 6-3 EX BOX (@63EXBOX1) September 28, 2025

The government has been doing this since the beginning of the government.

Yup.

============================================================>

Related:

Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT

So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS

Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He Claimed Portland Isn't 'Under Siege'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.