Sooo, About That Newsom Press Troll Account? Check Out This DEEP DIVE on One of the Toads Behind It (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on September 29, 2025
Meme

If you spend any time on X, you've likely seen the moronic and even dangerous Gavin Newsom press office account spewing ridiculous garbage while pretending to be some Trump parody. Welp, you will be absolutely shocked to learn that one of the individuals behind the account is a rage-harpy who blames the patriarchy for everything.

Right? We were totally surprised that someone who screeched MISOGYNY when people questioned her making top grade pay as a new hire was responsible for the bat-s**t crazy we've seen from that account.

Totally.

Twitchy favorite, @mazemoore, has the deets:

Post continues:

... work and she turned it into a big harassment/discrimination/misogyny/oppression lawsuit.

Shocker.

You know she's a blast at birthday parties and other family gatherings.

But wait, there's more:

She writes a lot about the "persecution of womxn" and "fighting the patriarch." Getting paid by a rich white man to pretend to be someone else on social media... what a way to fight the patriarch.

In other words, she's awful and perfect for an angry, unlikable, multi-cat-owning troll account hiding hate behind an unfunny parody like that press account. 

Ugh. Women who spell woman with an x are some of the most unbearable out there.

It's true. People who hate him spend far more time talking about him than any of his supporters. Honestly, their obsession with hating him is creepy.

