LOOK on Protesters' Faces As Black Man Wearing MAGA Hat Walks Into Riot Outside ICE Facility Is PRICELESS

Every once in a while, we get to sit back and watch as karma catches up with horrible people. If we're being honest, it happens more and more these days as the Left allows its mask to slip and we see them for the dangerous, thin-skinned, chest-thumping, frothy-mouthed, emotionally-driven, weepy rage donkeys they really are.

Case in point, they had no idea how to react to a black man wearing a MAGA hat walking into their riot outside of an ICE facility.

Oh, and of course, he was carrying the American flag.

Watch this:

Portland (Sept. 28) — A black man wearing a MAGA hat walks into the far-left riot gathering outside the ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/AU4ku1oEax — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2025

It's rare for any of their faces to be exposed, as they don't want to be held accountable for being thugs. However, here you can see a few. And clearly, they have no idea what to do.

If he were some evil white man, it would be easy; they'd physically attack him.

But a black guy? This is problematic for idiots who hide their own hate, racism, and bigotry behind the Antifa flag. That being said, it didn't stop them from yelling at this man who keeps his cool no matter how crazy, frothy, and hateful they get:

Portland (Sept. 28) — Leftists outside the ICE facility are enraged to see a black man wearing a MAGA hat and holding an American flag. The far-left insurrections want to see the U.S. government toppled. Video by @hunnybadgermom: pic.twitter.com/td4moDhyel — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2025

We adore this man.

So much.

OMG, NOT NINJAS!

