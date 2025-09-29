'DESPICABLE': Straight-FIRE Thread Takes Nikole Hannah-Jones and Her VILE Charlie Kirk Hit Piece APART

Welp, it's been a while since we last wrote about Nikole Hannah-Jones, and it's not because she's gotten any less horrible or obnoxious. Quite the contrary, if we are to take her article smearing Charlie Kirk in the New York Times seriously.

Thankfully, Blake Neff was good enough to break down the article (while taking it apart), so we don't have to read it.

He's a giver.

Take a look at this:

The rest of this Nikole Hannah-Jones article is as gross as its beginning. Its purpose is to morally shame anyone who would feel sad for Kirk as a racist and a bad Christian.



She praises a father for intervening after his daughter felt too upset about Kirk's murder, while being… pic.twitter.com/3IP9MpmqqL — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... sure to repeat the revolting smear that he wanted to stone gays.

Because of course she did.

Later in the piece, NHJ celebrates a professor who "cannot have empathy" for Kirk being murdered, because TPUSA criticized her for by her own admission using her faculty post at a public college to push left-wing politics ("because we dared to advocate for social justice").… pic.twitter.com/3xFP4JSzYT — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

Hannah-Jones shames us because a professor is "nervous" there is a TPUSA chapter on her campus, when Charlie Kirk was just murdered in cold blood by someone on the left.

Ugh.

The professor, by the way. Wow, can you believe TPUSA advised people to avoid her classes? pic.twitter.com/3zfzhA639u — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Oh yeah, we can totally believe it.

Here Hannah-Jones tries to frame Kirk as basically a terrorist, someone who threatened the lives of his betters, left-wing activists who had to deal with public opposition to their agenda.



It is precisely the hysterical "their speech is violence" rhetoric that led to Charlie's… pic.twitter.com/GjE9YZzVGS — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... murder in the first place. Despicable.

Calling this article despicable is an insult to actual despicable articles.

What's worse than despicable?

Hmmm...was anybody's life cut short by political violence recently? Was there any sort of "celebration" of it? Trying to think of an example here. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/JV18XfGdch — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Literally, the young father she's smearing.

And to put a bow on all of it, NHJ repeats the debunked lie of Trump calling Charlottesville neo-Nazis "very fine people" (doesn't the NYT have editors for this sort of thing?). Then, she suggests that any memorializing of Kirk is immoral, quoting a professor who says it… pic.twitter.com/9xSjIsu6fr — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... "legitimizes" white supremacy. What a vile piece.

Calling this garbage vile is putting it nicely.

There is simply no redemption for soulless ghouls like her. I welcome this bold revelation of the true nature of the left by cretins like @nhannahjones and I hope they continue to publicly display their moral rot so it can never again be the subject of debate. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 28, 2025

There is no redemption for anyone who looks at the assassination of anyone else in this way. They are lost.

