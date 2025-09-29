Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RA...
'DESPICABLE': Straight-FIRE Thread Takes Nikole Hannah-Jones and Her VILE Charlie Kirk Hit Piece APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on September 29, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Welp, it's been a while since we last wrote about Nikole Hannah-Jones, and it's not because she's gotten any less horrible or obnoxious. Quite the contrary, if we are to take her article smearing Charlie Kirk in the New York Times seriously.

Thankfully, Blake Neff was good enough to break down the article (while taking it apart), so we don't have to read it.

He's a giver.

Take a look at this:

Post continues:

... sure to repeat the revolting smear that he wanted to stone gays.

Because of course she did.

Post continues:

Hannah-Jones shames us because a professor is "nervous" there is a TPUSA chapter on her campus, when Charlie Kirk was just murdered in cold blood by someone on the left.

Ugh.

Oh yeah, we can totally believe it.

Post continues:

... murder in the first place. Despicable.

Calling this article despicable is an insult to actual despicable articles.

What's worse than despicable?

Literally, the young father she's smearing.

Post continues:

... "legitimizes" white supremacy. What a vile piece.

Calling this garbage vile is putting it nicely.

There is no redemption for anyone who looks at the assassination of anyone else in this way. They are lost.

