And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question

At some point, you'd think Barack Hussein Obama would figure out that he should stop yapping and go away, but OH NO, we all know that his ego won't let him. Deep down, Obama thinks he's still the smartest man in the room, no matter where he goes or who he's with.

Thinking he has a severe case of narcissism.

Oh, and he assumes people have the memories of goldfish, especially when he claims Republicans would rather shut the government down than help people get affordable healthcare. This lie is egregiously bad from Barry, considering he's the one who jacked up our healthcare system in the first place.

Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care. This article tells some of their stories, and is a good reminder of what’s at stake. https://t.co/yaBBH470SF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 28, 2025

Yup, he's still an insufferable douche-nozzle.

Some things never change.

Sort of like Guy Benson bringing the receipts in a short but not sweet takedown:

Yes, that him.

You know, when you spend as much time lying as Obama does, it's probably hard to keep things straight.

Lucky for him, his supporters DO have the memory of a goldfish.

The rest of us, not so much.

