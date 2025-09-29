Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate...
YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writi...
Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough...
The Left Has Blood on Its Hands
Free Speech Dies in the UK? Bombshell Immigration Scandal Erupts!
Byron York Shreds Attempted Defenses of James Comey's Integrity (This Means YOU, John...
Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RA...
VIP
We SEE You! Yet ANOTHER Progressive Vet Group Is Trying to Hide Its...
Elizabeth Warren Attempts to Spark Panic Over Possible Gov't Shutdown (and of Course...
'DESPICABLE': Straight-FIRE Thread Takes Nikole Hannah-Jones and Her VILE Charlie Kirk Hit...
'Liberal AF' Chick Asking If Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Seems to Hope These Threats Will Stop Trump's DOJ From...
VIP
The Atlantic's Take About How to 'Protect the Rule of Law' From Trump...
Sooo, About That Newsom Press Troll Account? Check Out This DEEP DIVE on...

And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on September 29, 2025
meme

At some point, you'd think Barack Hussein Obama would figure out that he should stop yapping and go away, but OH NO, we all know that his ego won't let him. Deep down, Obama thinks he's still the smartest man in the room, no matter where he goes or who he's with.

Advertisement

Thinking he has a severe case of narcissism.

Oh, and he assumes people have the memories of goldfish, especially when he claims Republicans would rather shut the government down than help people get affordable healthcare. This lie is egregiously bad from Barry, considering he's the one who jacked up our healthcare system in the first place.

Take a look at this:

Yup, he's still an insufferable douche-nozzle.

Some things never change.

Sort of like Guy Benson bringing the receipts in a short but not sweet takedown:

Yes, that him.

You know, when you spend as much time lying as Obama does, it's probably hard to keep things straight.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Lucky for him, his supporters DO have the memory of a goldfish.

The rest of us, not so much.

============================================================

Related:

Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RAGE Fuels Her

We SEE You! Yet ANOTHER Progressive Vet Group Is Trying to Hide Its Democrat Bias (and Funding!)

'DESPICABLE': Straight-FIRE Thread Takes Nikole Hannah-Jones and Her VILE Charlie Kirk Hit Piece APART

'Liberal AF' Chick Asking if Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot at Her Goes REALLY Wrong

Sooo, About That Newsom Press Troll Account? Check Out This DEEP DIVE on One of the Toads Behind It (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writing, and Math
Sam J.
Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate the Right to VOTE and BOOYAH
Sam J.
'Liberal AF' Chick Asking If Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot at Her Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Byron York Shreds Attempted Defenses of James Comey's Integrity (This Means YOU, John Brennan)
Doug P.
Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough TDS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement