Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RAGE Fuels Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Like any good sociopath, Abigail Spanberger has bragged about using her RAGE for fuel on more than one occasion. Governors don't giggle about how much other people enrage them, especially when there is an abundance of violence coming from their own party.

So like any good liar, Abigail is now trying to walk back her rage comments, because of course she is.

Post continues:

... nearly killed on a baseball field, President Trump targeted by an assassin, Charlie Kirk murdered in cold blood.

A real leader defends our families, unites our Commonwealth, and leads with courage — not rage. Abigail Spanberger has already disqualified herself.

Not to mention the majority of her funding comes from OUTSIDE of Virginia. Oh, that and she's refused to debate until later in the campaign because she knows she will have to answer for supporting men in girls' spaces and sports, and she wants those early votes in. That and McAuliffe dropped like a rock after he debated Younkin.

There's a reason Virginia Democrats are running from debates.

But she didn't mean RAGE rage, just you know, rage. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Forget that another Republican in Virginia was threatened not long after Abi's RAGE RAGE RAGE comments became public.

Right? Why are Democrats SO violent?

