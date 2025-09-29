Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RAGE Fuels Her

Like any good sociopath, Abigail Spanberger has bragged about using her RAGE for fuel on more than one occasion. Governors don't giggle about how much other people enrage them, especially when there is an abundance of violence coming from their own party.

Advertisement

So like any good liar, Abigail is now trying to walk back her rage comments, because of course she is.

.@SpanbergerForVA told supporters to ‘let your rage fuel you’ and now she wants to pretend she didn’t mean it. Sorry, Abigail, you don’t get to walk it back.



This is the same violent rhetoric we’ve seen from Democrats for years and Republicans have paid the price: Steve Scalise… pic.twitter.com/Cl5Md4iobf — Kim Taylor (@KimTaylor_VA) September 29, 2025

Post continues:

... nearly killed on a baseball field, President Trump targeted by an assassin, Charlie Kirk murdered in cold blood. A real leader defends our families, unites our Commonwealth, and leads with courage — not rage. Abigail Spanberger has already disqualified herself.

Not to mention the majority of her funding comes from OUTSIDE of Virginia. Oh, that and she's refused to debate until later in the campaign because she knows she will have to answer for supporting men in girls' spaces and sports, and she wants those early votes in. That and McAuliffe dropped like a rock after he debated Younkin.

There's a reason Virginia Democrats are running from debates.

Abigail @SpanbergerForVA is trying to distance herself from political violence in the wake of her "rage" messaging on the campaign trail.



Not so fast, Abigail. You don't get to stoke rage, then step away when rage happens.https://t.co/iPDim7GIWc pic.twitter.com/T68oALV9mi — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) September 29, 2025

But she didn't mean RAGE rage, just you know, rage. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Forget that another Republican in Virginia was threatened not long after Abi's RAGE RAGE RAGE comments became public.

Virginia is for LOVERS, not for rage. — Helen Sharpe (@HelenSharpeVA) September 29, 2025

Right? Why are Democrats SO violent?

============================================================

Related:

We SEE You! Yet ANOTHER Progressive Vet Group Is Trying to Hide Its Democrat Bias (and Funding!)

'DESPICABLE': Straight-FIRE Thread Takes Nikole Hannah-Jones and Her VILE Charlie Kirk Hit Piece APART

'Liberal AF' Chick Asking if Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot at Her Goes REALLY Wrong

Sooo, About That Newsom Press Troll Account? Check Out This DEEP DIVE on One of the Toads Behind It (Vid)

LOOK on Protesters' Faces As Black Man Wearing MAGA Hat Walks Into Riot Outside ICE Facility Is PRICELESS

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.