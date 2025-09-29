Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate the Right to VOTE and BOOYAH

Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:20 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a recent rant, Ilhan Omar doubled down on her 'white men are the real threat' narrative, ignoring the irony that she’s the one importing hate into our political discourse. But leave it to Jillian Michaels to remind us that the loudest response to such vitriol isn’t more hate—it’s a ballot. “The loudest response to hate is a ballot. 2026 is around the corner. 

Omar’s latest tirade is nothing new. She’s been stoking division for years, from her marriage-to-her-brother scandal to her relentless anti-American rhetoric. But this time, she’s gone too far, suggesting we should fear our own citizens more than the foreign threats she’s helped usher in. It’s a classic case of projection, and it’s exactly why Michaels’ call to action resonates. 

The ballot box isn’t just a tool; it’s our weapon against the likes of Omar, who think they can rewrite America’s story with their hate-filled pen.

Michaels is spot-on here. 2026 is indeed looming (and for those of us in Virginia, 2025 is already here!), and it’s time for Americans to remember that the power to change course lies with us. Omar’s hate won’t be silenced by more hate—it’ll be silenced by a resounding rejection at the polls.

*cough cough*

Some people become lazy, give up, feel hopeless, and therefore don't vote. And then we end up with leaders like Ilhan Omar. 

Let's hope Michaels' rallying cry gets people MOVING to the ballot box, especially in Virginia.

============================================================

