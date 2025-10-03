Cruel and Unusual Punishment...for Us: Portland Plans 'Emergency' Naked Bike Ride to Protest ICE



The resistance is here. And whoo, boy, is it stupid.

Up in the ugly and smelly Pacific Northwest, where armpit hair goes to thrive, the brave freedom fighters in Portland have come up with an ingenious new tactic to try to keep ICE from enforcing the law:

Advertisement

Gross them out so much that they want to pour bleach into their own eyes.

Yes, according to local news reports, Portland leftists are planning to bare all in protest with an 'emergency' world naked bike ride -- as opposed to the regular ones that they have there to showcase their 'pride' (not to mention showcasing their junk to children).

We only wish we were making this up.

🚨 Radical leftist activists are preparing a naked bike ride protest in Portland. This comes as a reaction to President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard in the city, aimed at safeguarding ICE and the detention center for undocumented migrants. Such an unusual form of… pic.twitter.com/rF4yTNNsMZ — Crazy flix (@Crazyflix94) October 3, 2025

We're not sure what day this event is planned for yet, but we know one thing. That will be a terrible day to have eyes.

(Also, how is it a 'world' naked bike ride when it is only happening in one miserable blue city?)

Needless to say, we were not alone in our revulsion to this latest fresh Hell from the left.

Forget the bear spray. Get the Icy/Hot and a super soaker. — TheSkepticalProthean (@IncelScholar) October 3, 2025

LOL.

Modern -- and repugnantly weird -- problems require modern solutions.

Gotta love how these minds think.



“We need to change the president’s course of action! “



“I know let’s ride naked on bicycles!”



“Great idea!”



🤣🤣 — Crocket (@CrocketOfFL) October 3, 2025

It's a foolproof plan ... if their objective is making the President, ICE agents, and the rest of America throw up.

Ah yes, another sexualized protest, that’ll influence people to see their perspective — Dr. Matthimus Coleus (@mchmr96) October 3, 2025

It might influence the Trump administration to build a wall around Portland ... and make Phil Knight pay for it.

I can only imagine what that's going to smell like. — John Galt (@WesSnyder1973) October 3, 2025

It will be an unholy olfactory mix of pot, patchouli, cat urine, and desperation.

If you live in or near Portland… don’t buy a used bike.



And if you do, use disinfectant. Lots and lots of disinfectant.



And maybe hot water too, for good measure



Or at least replace the seat. https://t.co/ydCx6UZrNb — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 3, 2025

We'd recommend a flamethrower, but maybe that's just us.

The stench of their bike seat afterwards 🤢 — BreakNeck (@breakkneck) October 3, 2025

Forever unclean!

Line the streets with water canon's, at least that way the will get a bit of a wash, the filth! — Men Called Uncle (@MenCalled) October 3, 2025

If ICE merely brandishes bars of soap, the protesters are likely to flee, screaming.

In fact, we'd kind of like to see their reaction if federal agents sprinkled them with Holy Water.

Does Portland deserve saving? — SamFromSC Positive Joy😬🦮🇺🇸❤️ (@SamFromSC) October 3, 2025

We're going to assume that's a rhetorical question.

Advertisement

Leftists are insane! — Barbara (@bat52301) October 3, 2025

A Captain Obvious statement if there ever was one, but it deserves saying anyway.

That's just so they can say- family friendly bring your kids to see us naked. — Itto-Ahh-sooo (@itto13bitty) October 3, 2025

Undoubtedly.

There's nothing leftists love more than vulgar displays of sexuality in front of children.

Someone sneak into the staging area with a tool kit. pic.twitter.com/M20sfXyr5x — TheSaturnV (@saturn91984) October 3, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Great idea ... if we weren't certain that some of them would enjoy that.

DHS could do the funniest thing with pepper balls 😂 — PNWxNobody (@PNWxNOBODY) October 3, 2025

True, but we suspect many of them already have a 'burning sensation' down there.

Our poor law enforcement officers! pic.twitter.com/kasMalf1vf — LP (@ladp216) October 3, 2025

President Trump and Kristi Noem should give them all hazard pay bonuses.

Somehow, we don't think the people who will be participating look good even in a swimsuit, let alone their birthday suits.

I guarantee they are people you don't want to see naked. — Plupples63 (@plupples63) October 3, 2025

Advertisement

Call it a hunch.

This is just cruel and unusual. — 🟢 ⚪ 🟣 ⚫ Mayor of Cat Party City 🇺🇸 (@ChrisHugh14) October 3, 2025

For everyone unfortunate enough to witness it, yes.

The degenerate nature of the planned protest is matched, of course, only by its futility.

Do they imagine that somewhere someone will say, " I saw that naked bike ride protest and it changed my mind about everything?" — Susan Andersen (@SusanAn83221007) October 3, 2025

Honestly, we have no idea what these people imagine in their broken brains.

Frankly, we don't really want to know.





============================================

Related:

Legacy Media Is Dead, But Journalism Is Alive and Well -- and Under Attack

'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line

Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them

'Unnamed Sources' Strike Again! The Daily Beast Pens Desperate Hit Piece on Pete Hegseth

And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable Plunge Ever

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.