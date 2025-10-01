Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He...
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


Attention, Democrats: The trolling will continue until morale improves. 

 For the past couple of days, the Trump administration has been hilariously trolling Democrats over the Schumer Shutdown. Most famously, all of America laughed so hard at Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero that the lickspittles at ABC News felt obligated to remind viewers that the image was 'AI-generated.'

Golly, you don't say! 

But this administration knows when to press its advantage, so there's no way they were going to stop with just one video, no matter how funny it was. This afternoon, Salem Media's Scott Jennings showed us what the White House Comment Line is currently saying to anyone who calls it. 

Listen: 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. So nice to hear from Karoline Leavitt. 

In case anyone was wondering, this is real. Anyone can call the White House Comment Line at (202) 456-1111 if you want to hear the Press Secretary explain why she can't take any questions at this time. 

All because of the Democrats' love affair with illegals over the American people. 

If anyone asks, the answer is yes. 

We SO voted for this. 

Hey, that's what we said! 

Leavitt doesn't miss a trick. 

And she and the White House are making it unequivocally and hilariously clear who is responsible for the shutdown. 

LOL. 

Democrats have no idea what they are up against. 

Oh, that would have been a great coda to Leavitt's recorded message. 

But we can forgive the missed opportunity there. After all, even Babe Ruth hit singles every once in a while. 

The trolls have been coming hard and heavy for the past couple of days. And we're not seeing any signs of them stopping as long as Schumer and Senate Democrats want to keep the government shut down. 

Even The New York Times has not been able to spin the shutdown against Trump or the Republicans. They've basically admitted that all of this is on the Dems. 

If Schumer, Jeffries, or even the entire legacy media think they can win a messaging war with this White House, they'd better think again. 

They are in the wrong weight class for that. 

In addition to placing the blame for the Schumer Shutdown precisely where it belongs, the administration's trolling is also making Democrats look like bratty, temper-tantrum-throwing children. 

Which, you know, they are. 

============================================

