ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump Shared Is an 'AI GENERATED IMAGE'

Doug P. | 10:31 AM on October 01, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you last night, President Trump continued to troll Democrat congressional leadership via memes now that we're in the midst of the Schumer shutdown. This was the latest one Trump put on social media: 

Some in the media, not long after telling Republicans they couldn't take a "joke" after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended for saying Trump supporters couldn't handle knowing that Charlie Kirk's assassin was "one of them," are now joining Dems in clutching pearls over these memes. 

On ABC earlier today, House Speaker Mike Johnson was grilled about the memes Trump shared and the graphic they put over the "deep fake video" of Jeffries helped clear up any confusion as to whether that might be a real picture: 

The lib media gets more upset over memes than they do about violence from the Left. 

That's coming from the same people who claimed real videos of Biden were "cheap fakes," so these "journalists" can be very confusing. 

At his core that's still what he is. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and clutching pearls over memes.

