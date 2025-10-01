ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump Shared Is an 'AI GENERATED IMAGE'

As we told you last night, President Trump continued to troll Democrat congressional leadership via memes now that we're in the midst of the Schumer shutdown. This was the latest one Trump put on social media:

Advertisement

Some in the media, not long after telling Republicans they couldn't take a "joke" after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended for saying Trump supporters couldn't handle knowing that Charlie Kirk's assassin was "one of them," are now joining Dems in clutching pearls over these memes.

On ABC earlier today, House Speaker Mike Johnson was grilled about the memes Trump shared and the graphic they put over the "deep fake video" of Jeffries helped clear up any confusion as to whether that might be a real picture:

Mike Johnson is forced to explain to DNC operative George Stephanopoulos that memes are used for humor.



These are the same people that thought conservatives just couldn’t take a joke from Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/5MXsSUWMPc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2025

The lib media gets more upset over memes than they do about violence from the Left.

Lol, ABC's viewers are so dumb that ABC felt the need to label the ridiculous meme as "AI generated" so as not to confuse them. Omg 😂😂😂 — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) October 1, 2025

What's funny is ABC having to put on a chyron saying its AI generated image. — Ozarky (@patrickparish) October 1, 2025

"deep fake". Yeah, I had to look really, really hard to see if the moustache was real. — Gambare (@gambare21) October 1, 2025

That's coming from the same people who claimed real videos of Biden were "cheap fakes," so these "journalists" can be very confusing.

Every time I watch Stephanopoulos, I still see a Clinton campaign operative. https://t.co/oC2hSo8jVh — Media Mallard (@MediaMallard) October 1, 2025

At his core that's still what he is.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and clutching pearls over memes.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!