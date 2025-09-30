Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer Shutdown

The doubling down portion of President Trump's trolling of Democrat congressional leaders as budget negotiations have stalled continues.

It started on Monday with this video that Trump posted, causing Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer to do some pearl clutching:

Advertisement

Guess what happened next.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a follow-up inspired by @TheRicanMemes that Jeffries won't like:

Trump just posted my meme on Truth 💀

pic.twitter.com/UkrrWcjoHF — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) October 1, 2025

Wednesday we can look forward to a fresh round of Democrat hyperventilation over these memes while Schumer and the Dems likely decide to keep the government shut down for an indeterminate amount of time.

My prayers have been answered https://t.co/ObzDsG6ijd — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) October 1, 2025

This is the gift that keeps on giving! https://t.co/BfrGcUpbq5 — Aragorn Invests (@AragornInvests) October 1, 2025

I like a President who doubles down on his memes https://t.co/w1lHdW6cLy — Think🌲🪓 (@Th1nkAb0utTh1s) October 1, 2025

And double down he did. Perhaps the tripling down portion is coming up. Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!