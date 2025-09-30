Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer Shutdown

Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspirator...
Doug P. | 10:30 PM on September 30, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

The doubling down portion of President Trump's trolling of Democrat congressional leaders as budget negotiations have stalled continues. 

It started on Monday with this video that Trump posted, causing Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer to do some pearl clutching: 

Guess what happened next.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a follow-up inspired by @TheRicanMemes that Jeffries won't like: 

Wednesday we can look forward to a fresh round of Democrat hyperventilation over these memes while Schumer and the Dems likely decide to keep the government shut down for an indeterminate amount of time. 

And double down he did. Perhaps the tripling down portion is coming up. Stay tuned!

*****

