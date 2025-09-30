The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains
VIP
Schumer Shutdown Looms: Democrat Chuck Schumer Needs to Listen to His Much Wiser...
The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After...
VIP
Florida’s Unapologetic Glory: Grady Judd’s Wit, DeSantis’ Leadership, and the Sunshine Sta...
Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Trans...
Prolific Liar Randi Weingarten’s Paperclip Stunt: Peak Hypocrisy from Education’s Chief Au...
Joe Walsh’s Hypocritical Flip: From Tea Party Star to Lying ‘Never Trump’ Twitter...
Ep. 1: ICE Protesters Go Nude, Leftist TERRORISM Hits New Highs, and...British Incest?
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody...
Leo Zacky: The Outsider Who Wants to Finally Defeat Newsom’s Machine
Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump...
Photojournalist’s Oscar-Worthy Flop: Man Claims Female ICE Agent Gave Him a Boo-Boo in...
Scott Jennings Talks Government Shutdown, the American Dream, and More With AFP
Let's Talk About Free Speech in America

The 'Schumer Shutdown' Meltdown Continues! Chuck's STILL Fuming About Trump's Meme and Casting Blame

Doug P. | 9:00 PM on September 30, 2025

Yesterday President Trump posted a meme featuring Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries that seems to have accomplished its goal -- the pair of Dems have been flipping out about it for the last 24-plus hours. 

Advertisement

If you missed it, here's what Trump posted with a federal government shutdown looming. Watch:

The video Trump shared must have been a little too over the target, because Sen. Schumer is still ranting about it. 

Schumer is apparently going to try and blame a possible shutdown at least partly on Trump's meme, even though it'll be Chuck's (and Hakeem's) fault (via @WesternLensman): 

Schumer's done a great job of making sure more people see what Trump posted. 

Recommended

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
Eric V.
Advertisement

Every single time!

If Trump's not careful Chuck's going to be telling him that he'll soon reap the whirlwind. Release more memes Mr. President!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and lying (looking at you, Chuck). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
Eric V.
The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains
Eric V.
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes
Warren Squire
Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Transgenderism
Warren Squire
HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum Eric V.
Advertisement