The 'Schumer Shutdown' Meltdown Continues! Chuck's STILL Fuming About Trump's Meme and Casting Blame

Yesterday President Trump posted a meme featuring Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries that seems to have accomplished its goal -- the pair of Dems have been flipping out about it for the last 24-plus hours.

If you missed it, here's what Trump posted with a federal government shutdown looming. Watch:

The video Trump shared must have been a little too over the target, because Sen. Schumer is still ranting about it.

Schumer is apparently going to try and blame a possible shutdown at least partly on Trump's meme, even though it'll be Chuck's (and Hakeem's) fault (via @WesternLensman):

Chuck Schumer is STILL ranting about the meme video Trump posted:



"Sombreros! Fake music!"



They just can’t let it go. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/rdvvtR0dTH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2025

Schumer's done a great job of making sure more people see what Trump posted.

The more they bring attention to it, the funnier it gets! — RD (@rodericdeane) September 30, 2025

The entire party won’t shut up about it. Right into the trap. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2025

Every single time!

"I'm telling you Trump. I'm telling you Vance. If you go ahead with these awful memes, you won't know what hit you!" https://t.co/DU5jr7Kfb6 — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) October 1, 2025

If Trump's not careful Chuck's going to be telling him that he'll soon reap the whirlwind. Release more memes Mr. President!

