‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes

On Monday, President Donald Trump posted a parody video featuring Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. The video had AI-generated audio for Schumer. It’s funny because it has Schumer telling the truth for once. Next to him is Jeffries, wearing a sombrero with a handlebar mustache. On Tuesday, Jeffries, who clearly can’t take a joke, erupted at Trump over the hilarious video.

Advertisement

Here’s Jeffries losing it, plus the video that set him off. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

NEW: House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries fumes over President Trump’s ‘racist’ video of him wearing a sombrero, starts acting like a tough guy for the cameras.



“Say it to my face! Say it to my face!”



Lol. pic.twitter.com/0YBCAEe971 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2025

Yes, he’s a toddler whose feelings were hurt.

Posters are laughing that Jeffries probably fumed all night over the video.

There could NOT be anything more “in your face” than being trolled on nationwide media. 😬 — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) September 30, 2025

I have zero doubt that Hakeem seethed all night about it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2025

This goes back to the days of Obama...



They want to be taken seriously.



So the best thing for us to do is LAUGH at them.



O-man definitely hated being laughed at & made fun of. We need more of this. They are so insane & want us to buy into their insanity...



We just need to pic.twitter.com/EqoBsBkijd — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) September 30, 2025

These are the same people who went to war for Jimmy Kimmel because “all he did was tell a joke“ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2025

Yes, we were subjected to days of Democrats claiming Kimmel made a joke when he didn’t. Let’s not forget that Democrats also started a failed TACO meme to attack Trump a few months ago, talk about racist!

Posters decided to make their own parody videos of Jeffries. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries: "Say it to my face"



Trump: pic.twitter.com/cJaWEXxq5i — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) September 30, 2025

El Jefe of the Democratic House Majority Hakeem Jeffries Gonzales Rodriguez does not like Trump's AI video one bitpic.twitter.com/sSTwaOFzfD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 30, 2025

Those are awesome!

Of course, the meme-makers are doing their part, too.

Joaquín Jeffries pic.twitter.com/FBBs9P860k — Robin Hood Patriot (@RHP2461) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

The man has no sense of humor.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance don’t have that problem.

Can’t believe Jeffries took the bait. All he had to do was not react to the video. What would have been an overnight laugh will now stretch into days and could stick to him for years or forever. Great job, Hakeem!

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.