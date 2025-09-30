Ep. 1: ICE Protesters Go Nude, Leftist TERRORISM Hits New Highs, and...British Incest?
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

On Monday, President Donald Trump posted a parody video featuring Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. The video had AI-generated audio for Schumer. It’s funny because it has Schumer telling the truth for once. Next to him is Jeffries, wearing a sombrero with a handlebar mustache. On Tuesday, Jeffries, who clearly can’t take a joke, erupted at Trump over the hilarious video.

Here’s Jeffries losing it, plus the video that set him off. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yes, he’s a toddler whose feelings were hurt.

Posters are laughing that Jeffries probably fumed all night over the video.

Yes, we were subjected to days of Democrats claiming Kimmel made a joke when he didn’t. Let’s not forget that Democrats also started a failed TACO meme to attack Trump a few months ago, talk about racist!

Posters decided to make their own parody videos of Jeffries. (WATCH)

Those are awesome!

Of course, the meme-makers are doing their part, too.

The man has no sense of humor.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance don’t have that problem.

Can’t believe Jeffries took the bait. All he had to do was not react to the video. What would have been an overnight laugh will now stretch into days and could stick to him for years or forever. Great job, Hakeem!

