Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 AM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump posted a parody video of Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on Monday night. The hilarious video features Schumer uncharacteristically telling the truth about his party while Jeffries stands to the side with a sombrero and long mustache. The video highlights the Democrat Party’s love of illegal aliens and how they’re fighting to have American taxpayers foot the bill for their healthcare.

Here’s more background. (READ)

LMFAO! President Trump just posted this video that makes Hakeem Jeffries look like a Mexican.

"Look guys, there's no way to sugar coat it. NOBODY likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters. Not even black people want to vote for us. Even Latinos hate us. SO we need more voters," Schumer says in the video"

And if we give illegals free healthcare, we might get them on our side to vote for us! They may vote for us and won't realize we're just woke pieces of SHT until they learn English and hate us too!"

47 HAS NO FILTER! 

Here’s the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Ok, that screengrab is simply hilarious.

It gets even funnier. Jeffries hopped on his burro and ended up at MSNBC to rant about the video. He needs a serious siesta. (WATCH)

You’ll recall that it was the Democrats who went after Trump by using the wordTACO’ a few months back. Was that bigotry, too?

Posters can’t stop laughing at how loco the parody video made Jeffries.

Forget Dollar Store Obama. If he keeps wearing that sombrero and mustache, we’re going to start calling him Peso Pancho Villa.

