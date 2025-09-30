Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache

President Donald Trump posted a parody video of Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on Monday night. The hilarious video features Schumer uncharacteristically telling the truth about his party while Jeffries stands to the side with a sombrero and long mustache. The video highlights the Democrat Party’s love of illegal aliens and how they’re fighting to have American taxpayers foot the bill for their healthcare.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Here’s the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump just posted this video that makes Hakeem Jeffries look like a Mexican.



"Look guys, there's no way to sugar coat it. NOBODY likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters. Not even black people want to vote for us. Even latinos hate us. SO we need more… pic.twitter.com/ZVD43jVxMv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

I don’t know if I think this is good.



It’s phenomenal! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 30, 2025

This will never grow old. pic.twitter.com/NCLLFCoMAZ — Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) September 30, 2025

Ok, that screengrab is simply hilarious.

It gets even funnier. Jeffries hopped on his burro and ended up at MSNBC to rant about the video. He needs a serious siesta. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries just went on MSNBC and angrily responded the meme Trump posted, dressing him up as a Mexican



“It’s a DISGUSTING VIDEO! Bigotry will get you NOWHERE!”



47 is out-trolling the left by MILES 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E457vzKOqS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2025

Pass the salsa pic.twitter.com/rPikdVKstn — Satu Nakamoto (@SatuNakamoto) September 30, 2025

You’ll recall that it was the Democrats who went after Trump by using the word ‘TACO’ a few months back. Was that bigotry, too?

Posters can’t stop laughing at how loco the parody video made Jeffries.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 what a humiliating spectacle he is. Trump is living rent free!!!! — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) September 30, 2025

Temu Obama can’t help but to embarrass himself every time he steps in front of a camera. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2025

Don't you mean "Dollar Store Obama" 😂 — Stan Harris (@stanleydharris) September 30, 2025

Forget Dollar Store Obama. If he keeps wearing that sombrero and mustache, we’re going to start calling him Peso Pancho Villa.

