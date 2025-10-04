Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown

Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


Do you like to lie incessantly? 

Are you completely incapable of creating a meme? 

And do you have no sense of humor, dignity, or self-respect whatsoever? 

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, then we have great news! Adam Schiff has got a job for you!

Yes, while Democrats have shut down the government until they can take our money and spend it on health care for illegals, the junior senator from California is looking to hire ... and just look what position he's looking to fill.

Ha. 

Haha.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Was he inspired to hire a social media manager after looking at the absolute cringe that is put out daily on X from the Governor Newsom Press Office? If so, we can't wait to see what the 'Senator Schiff Press Office' has to say.

Not only is this job listing real, but so is the time stamp. Schiff's office posted this DURING the shutdown, not before it began. 

We only wonder how many DEI boxes a person will have to check to be considered for the position. 

Either that or watermelon memes. 

Speaking of criminality, if Schiff is hiring anyone during the Schumer Siesta, maybe a social media manager shouldn't be his top priority. 

It's not like he lied for years, both to the American people and to Congress. 

Oh, wait. Yes, he did exactly that. And he might also have some of the same fraud issues going on that Tish James does, given how often he's claimed that he lives in Maryland. 

Maybe his autopen blanket pardon will hold up in court (not likely). 

LOL. 

Some of our favorite conservative meme artists and video creators have the chance to do the funniest thing ever. 

Always taking care of the most pressing matters first. 

Yes, that is listed as a key responsibility of the job (just not in those words): 

'Craft a high volume of compelling content, including videos, graphics, animations, and copy for all social media platforms. This includes streaming live events, capturing and editing photos and videos, and producing frequent high-quality video content on cinema-quality equipment.'

Hmm, editing photos and videos? Doesn't Gavin Newsom want to put people in jail for that? 

They never have even an ounce of it. 

Given the creativity of the average leftist, the person Schiff hires will probably counter the watermelon memes with pictures of Trump as a pumpkin, or something equally cringeworthy. 

Nope. 

But conservatives can. Many people offered up some examples, possibly as part of their job application. 

OOF. 

We hope they all at least get a job interview. 

Eep. 

Schiff definitely hates it when that photo gets shown on social media.

Hey, maybe Schiff can hire Kilmar Abrego Garcia as his social media manager. 

We're sure he'll get a glowing recommendation from Chris Van Hollen. 

============================================

