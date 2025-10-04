Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown



Do you like to lie incessantly?

Are you completely incapable of creating a meme?

And do you have no sense of humor, dignity, or self-respect whatsoever?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, then we have great news! Adam Schiff has got a job for you!

Yes, while Democrats have shut down the government until they can take our money and spend it on health care for illegals, the junior senator from California is looking to hire ... and just look what position he's looking to fill.

WOW: The Government is currently in a shutdown but Senator Adam Schiff just posted a brand new job opening hiring a taxpayer funded Social Media manager for himself



Again, the government is shutdown, but Adam Schiff wants taxpayers to pay for someone to do his social media pic.twitter.com/Wu3M2va3bj — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 4, 2025

Ha.

Haha.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Was he inspired to hire a social media manager after looking at the absolute cringe that is put out daily on X from the Governor Newsom Press Office? If so, we can't wait to see what the 'Senator Schiff Press Office' has to say.

Not only is this job listing real, but so is the time stamp. Schiff's office posted this DURING the shutdown, not before it began.

We only wonder how many DEI boxes a person will have to check to be considered for the position.

I’m guessing he needs someone to make sombrero memes and videos for him? 🤔pic.twitter.com/HwNEw96bJt — Geepers808 🍌 🦍 (@GeepersNFT) October 4, 2025

Either that or watermelon memes.

Should I apply? I make great Adam Schiff memes. lol pic.twitter.com/19wreycPd9 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 4, 2025

Speaking of criminality, if Schiff is hiring anyone during the Schumer Siesta, maybe a social media manager shouldn't be his top priority.

He should be hiring a criminal defense lawyer. — JOHNNY L i B e R t Y 🍊 🇺🇸 🍊 🇺🇸 (@Fight2B_Free) October 4, 2025

It's not like he lied for years, both to the American people and to Congress.

Oh, wait. Yes, he did exactly that. And he might also have some of the same fraud issues going on that Tish James does, given how often he's claimed that he lives in Maryland.

Maybe his autopen blanket pardon will hold up in court (not likely).

Imagine how much fun this could be. https://t.co/AqL73aaRet — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 4, 2025

LOL.

Some of our favorite conservative meme artists and video creators have the chance to do the funniest thing ever.

This is a perfect representation of the liberal mindset. https://t.co/DVovvnsTLd — Suzanne Domagala (@blue7769) October 4, 2025

Always taking care of the most pressing matters first.

He’s trying to meme! Lol https://t.co/Ryto4RbgRE — Angela Kable Johnson (@akablejohnson) October 4, 2025

Yes, that is listed as a key responsibility of the job (just not in those words):

'Craft a high volume of compelling content, including videos, graphics, animations, and copy for all social media platforms. This includes streaming live events, capturing and editing photos and videos, and producing frequent high-quality video content on cinema-quality equipment.'

Hmm, editing photos and videos? Doesn't Gavin Newsom want to put people in jail for that?

Talk about a lack of self awareness https://t.co/NKUIrHo75V — Tim Robison (@tjrobis) October 4, 2025

They never have even an ounce of it.

These people… Rules for thee but not for meee..



Watermelon Head can’t handle his own social media posts…



But he can apparently shut down the government & do NOTHING TO HELP THE American taxpayer https://t.co/FXxu5BAWC9 — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) October 4, 2025

Given the creativity of the average leftist, the person Schiff hires will probably counter the watermelon memes with pictures of Trump as a pumpkin, or something equally cringeworthy.

The left cant meme and the people they pay cant meme either 😂 — GingerBeardGage 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) October 4, 2025

Nope.

But conservatives can. Many people offered up some examples, possibly as part of their job application.

I think he needs help. pic.twitter.com/eW3UnPRlzF — Brian LaReau (@BrianLaReau805) October 4, 2025

Start here LMAO pic.twitter.com/9JAhYBoidS — Allan M Paull (@chipin8511) October 4, 2025

OOF.

We hope they all at least get a job interview.

Eep.

Schiff definitely hates it when that photo gets shown on social media.

@SenSchumer is out here highering social media managers during the #SchumerShutdown . Sounds like he really care about the American citizens he works for , all the while fighting for illegal immigrants! https://t.co/MRma0VjkiM — SHANNON (@ShannonBeaubier) October 4, 2025

Hey, maybe Schiff can hire Kilmar Abrego Garcia as his social media manager.

We're sure he'll get a glowing recommendation from Chris Van Hollen.





