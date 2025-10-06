'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff



Last weekend, a tremendous explosion and fire engulfed the home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. Fortunately, the judge was not home at the time, but her family was. They evacuated the home and were treated for their injuries at a hospital. Sadly, the family's pets were killed, but thankfully, no people lost their lives in the blaze.

Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X about the blaze, which is still being investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Judge Diane Goodstein’s Edisto Island home burned to the ground while her family was inside.



They survived by jumping from windows, three were injured, including her husband, former Sen. Arnold Goodstein, who remains hospitalized.



The fire also killed the family’s pets.



If… pic.twitter.com/BiXMS1wdMz — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 6, 2025

If this was targeted political violence or arson, those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



South Carolina is done tolerating crime, chaos, and cowardice. Justice MUST be served, swiftly and completely.

That's a big 'if,' but she is absolutely correct.

SLED has not concluded or announced the cause of the explosion, but that didn't stop the left from trying to blame conservatives.

BREAKING: Liberal South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein's home is burning to the ground after an explosion. SLED is investigation as arson and refer attack as Judge Goodstein had been receiving multiple threats.



Her husband, a former state senator is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/D8dRENKCfU — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) October 5, 2025

That part about SLED is absolutely not true, nor is there any official confirmation that she had received multiple threats. But the left knows they are the party of political violence in 2025, so they are desperate to find an example to deflect from their brand.

The horrible person who runs Gavin Newsom's social media accounts (and we all know how bad those X posts are), Izzy Gardon, went even further, directly blaming Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon for 'targeting' the Democrat-appointed judge.

A few weeks ago, one of Trump’s top DOJ officials publicly targeted this judge.



Today, the judge’s home is on fire. https://t.co/FEQb6zGubk pic.twitter.com/leD0G7bGoG — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) October 5, 2025

Umm ... that is not 'targeting.' That is publicly disagreeing with a judge's decision. Apparently, Gardon doesn't understand the difference.

Even worse, here is a partial list of some of the prominent figures on the left who retweeted the post above: Mehdi Hasan, Neera Tanden, Keith Olbermann (of course), Ron Filipowski, Jon Cooper, John Pavlovitz, Matt Yglesias ... and Senator Chris Murphy.

Yes, a sitting Senator shared that baseless and libelous accusation.

It's like a Twitchy Hall of Shame.

Goodstein's disputed decision was short-lived, in any case. She had issued a TRO blocking the federal government from accessing South Carolina voter data, but her ruling was quickly overturned on appeal.

Gardon doesn't care about any of that, though. Like we said, the left is desperate.

What his X post did do, however, at least according to Dhillon, was inspire a great many leftists to send their own death threats to the Assistant Attorney General.

Last night on X, Dhillon dropped the hammer on him, calling out Gavin Newsom and his staff specifically.

Threats against me are referred to

the US Marshals. There have been several tonight. We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots, including those who work for @GavinNewsom.

Govern yourselves accordingly. FAFO. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 6, 2025

'We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots.'

Boomity!

Lesson one of Trump's DOJ: You do NOT mess with Harmeet Dhillon.

We don't know the details of the threats Dhillon received, but what we do know is that there is one trustworthy person in this story, and it's not Gardon. Nor is it Newsom or anyone associated with him.

Gavin Newsom’s little keyboard warrior has been put on notice. FAFO. pic.twitter.com/LeLPpZwIJe — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 6, 2025

Everyone who shared his tweet should be put on notice as well. Keep playing the FA game with Dhillon, and you will soon be playing the FO game.

Gavin Newsom is using his woke ass freak interns to do his dirty work. He knows exactly what his pawns are doing and it’s illegal. They must all be held accountable. https://t.co/98fBb35m0I pic.twitter.com/GR7kgOopvN — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) October 6, 2025

Of course, he knows. He encourages it.

Any sane governor would have fired Gardon, Camille Zapata, and the rest of his digital media team long ago. But Newsom apparently thinks that clicks and views are how he demonstrates that he is a leader.

Yep. We kind of love her. And not just a little bit.

So sorry about this, Harmeet. So grateful for you. You are truly loved by so many of us.

May you be protected by the angels of Heaven. — JannyJ (@Janny922) October 6, 2025

I’m grateful that you are safe. I hope you will also consider forwarding the threats and violent attacks towards us nobodies trying to make a difference as well. — Chels (@Chestertweet) October 6, 2025

If Team Newsom keeps messing with and threatening her, she probably will release the details of the threats she has received, assuming the Marshals allow it.

Two facts in life: You don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with AAG Harmeet Dhillon @HarmeetKDhillon https://t.co/4Z9GRwsuBd — TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) October 6, 2025

"Govern yourselves accordingly." Words to live by. https://t.co/vWvI604fMk — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 6, 2025

And this straight-fire post was Dhillon playing nice.

If Governor Newsom's team doesn't desist and stand down (and they probably won't), they'll get to see her playing ... not so nice.

We don't think they're going to enjoy that. But they're playing the stupid game, so they'll deserve whatever stupid prizes they receive.



