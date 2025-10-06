Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote...
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s...
BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Chicago Police Units Abandon ICE?! This Leaked Dispatch Call Will Shock You.
And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Her...
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated...
Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!

'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:05 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik


Last weekend, a tremendous explosion and fire engulfed the home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. Fortunately, the judge was not home at the time, but her family was. They evacuated the home and were treated for their injuries at a hospital. Sadly, the family's pets were killed, but thankfully, no people lost their lives in the blaze. 

Advertisement

Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X about the blaze, which is still being investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). 

If this was targeted political violence or arson, those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. 

South Carolina is done tolerating crime, chaos, and cowardice. Justice MUST be served, swiftly and completely.

That's a big 'if,' but she is absolutely correct. 

SLED has not concluded or announced the cause of the explosion, but that didn't stop the left from trying to blame conservatives. 

That part about SLED is absolutely not true, nor is there any official confirmation that she had received multiple threats. But the left knows they are the party of political violence in 2025, so they are desperate to find an example to deflect from their brand. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The horrible person who runs Gavin Newsom's social media accounts (and we all know how bad those X posts are), Izzy Gardon, went even further, directly blaming Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon for 'targeting' the Democrat-appointed judge. 

Umm ... that is not 'targeting.' That is publicly disagreeing with a judge's decision. Apparently, Gardon doesn't understand the difference. 

Even worse, here is a partial list of some of the prominent figures on the left who retweeted the post above: Mehdi Hasan, Neera Tanden, Keith Olbermann (of course), Ron Filipowski, Jon Cooper, John Pavlovitz, Matt Yglesias ... and Senator Chris Murphy. 

Yes, a sitting Senator shared that baseless and libelous accusation. 

It's like a Twitchy Hall of Shame. 

Goodstein's disputed decision was short-lived, in any case. She had issued a TRO blocking the federal government from accessing South Carolina voter data, but her ruling was quickly overturned on appeal. 

Gardon doesn't care about any of that, though. Like we said, the left is desperate. 

What his X post did do, however, at least according to Dhillon, was inspire a great many leftists to send their own death threats to the Assistant Attorney General. 

Advertisement

Last night on X, Dhillon dropped the hammer on him, calling out Gavin Newsom and his staff specifically. 

'We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots.'

Boomity! 

Lesson one of Trump's DOJ: You do NOT mess with Harmeet Dhillon. 

We don't know the details of the threats Dhillon received, but what we do know is that there is one trustworthy person in this story, and it's not Gardon. Nor is it Newsom or anyone associated with him. 

Everyone who shared his tweet should be put on notice as well. Keep playing the FA game with Dhillon, and you will soon be playing the FO game. 

Of course, he knows. He encourages it. 

Advertisement

Any sane governor would have fired Gardon, Camille Zapata, and the rest of his digital media team long ago. But Newsom apparently thinks that clicks and views are how he demonstrates that he is a leader. 

Yep. We kind of love her. And not just a little bit. 

If Team Newsom keeps messing with and threatening her, she probably will release the details of the threats she has received, assuming the Marshals allow it. 

And this straight-fire post was Dhillon playing nice. 

If Governor Newsom's team doesn't desist and stand down (and they probably won't), they'll get to see her playing ... not so nice. 

Advertisement

We don't think they're going to enjoy that. But they're playing the stupid game, so they'll deserve whatever stupid prizes they receive. 


============================================

Related:

RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer

They HATE Law-Abiding Americans: Seattle Mayor Has 'No Desire' to Put Career Criminals In Jail

Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown

Trash Media: NYP Plummets to New Depths of Shame With Deleted Post About Riley Gaines' Daughter

Cruel and Unusual Punishment...for Us: Portland Plans 'Emergency' Naked Bike Ride to Protest ICE

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ GAVIN NEWSOM HARMEET K. DHILLON JUDGES SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Aaron Walker
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s House Explosion on MAGA
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote for Kamala Harris Is Being Revisited
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him Aaron Walker
Advertisement