RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer



The attack on a synagogue earlier this week in Manchester has shocked the U.K. The attacker drove his car into pedestrians, stabbed people with a knife, and was hell bent on killing more people than he did until police shot him dead. Police are following up properly as well, having arrested six more people over the past day due to the strong suspicion that the killer did not act alone.

But one aspect of the attack that grabbed the attention of social media was this antisemitic terrorist's name: Jihad Al-Sharmie.

Whew. Talk about your dead giveaways.

Many people on X focused attention on that name and how it might be indicative of the killer's motive.

You know ... might be.

My family and I are shocked to hear that our son, Crusader Death-to-the-Infidel Smith has led an army to attack Jerusalem. We had no idea he was organising a crusade and condemn it wholeheartedly. — Widmerpool Appreciation Society (@AtticumFloreat) October 3, 2025

While there's nothing funny about the attack itself, that was pretty clever, and a common sentiment on the social media platform.

Of course, since the left has no sense of humor, irony, or self-awareness, they couldn't let a joke like that stand.

This morning, miserable scold and rabid pro-abort Jill Filipovic tried to insinuate that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's son was also probably a killer because of his name.

Just noting that Pete Hegseth has a son named “Gunner” https://t.co/KsG2cw6wI2 pic.twitter.com/BaeqTRA5Nz — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 4, 2025

Sigh. Why are leftists always just so predictably stupid and petty?

Then again, this is Filipovic, who once said that the words 'unborn child' were an Orwellian tool of right-wing orthodoxy.

So, yeah. She's just the worst, isn't she?

Thankfully, X users did not let her get away with it this morning. Her ratio is already enormous and still growing with people who are 'just noting' a few things about Filipovic herself.

Just noting Jill is a miserable hag. https://t.co/4RvSI0EBM3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 4, 2025

Just noting Jill Filipovic doesn't have children to name because she's a typical, angry, lonely, liberal, cat woman. https://t.co/OjSGLarBti — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 4, 2025

In fairness, she was probably already on her third box of Franzia even at 7:00 AM this morning.

Just noting that you have nothing but cats — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) October 4, 2025

Just noting that Joe Biden has a son named “Hunter” https://t.co/bYW5AZdLyN pic.twitter.com/BqEddhN7eB — Creature (@CreatureFTBL) October 4, 2025

Whoopsies.

Of course, Hunter Biden primarily 'hunts' crack, prostitutes, and parmesan cheese.

Others quickly pointed out that the name Gunner (or Gunnar) is Scandinavian, as is Hegseth, and has nothing at all to do with guns.

I mean, Hegseth is a Norwegian name, and Gunner / Gunnar is a pretty common name in Scandinavia… — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) October 4, 2025

Unlike 'jihad,' which has a very specific denotation, the name Gunner has a very different meaning.

Those pesky etymologies. Always interfering with irretrievably ignorant leftist narratives.

The AWFL is strong with this one https://t.co/HJpdWZ12f1 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 4, 2025

When that acronym gets added to the dictionary, a picture of Filipovic should be placed right alongside it.

So do a lot of other people….who gives a s***, you soft ass baby https://t.co/tM9XcGcOpJ — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) October 4, 2025

Somehow, we doubt that many native British parents are naming their children 'Jihad.'

he has a son named rex too, do you know what that means? https://t.co/wgh0gimkSU — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 4, 2025

LOL.

No one tell her. We want her to find out for herself.

Perhaps he should have named him Hunter? Oh and….. https://t.co/rle6ovVgv0 pic.twitter.com/znfqrhBGHD — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) October 4, 2025

That's accurate.

Also, we love John Kennedy, LOL.

The Jay Jones school of tweeting 😬 — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) October 4, 2025

Ouch!

Tough, but fair.

Jones is also having a horrible week on X and in his campaign to be Attorney General in Virginia.

Oh honey, I’m sorry. Does that much dumb hurt? Maybe try putting an ice pack on it. — AmErican (@Flipper628) October 4, 2025

There's not an ice pack big enough. Not even that block of ice that Pope Leo just blessed can help her.

See how all those kids are carrying those guns responsibly? They’ll grow up to be the good guys with guns who might save your life, you miserable hag. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 4, 2025

But they're so SCARY LOOKING.

... Or something.

No, it was not. And it's still not.

But Filipovic deserves every bit of the dragging she is receiving today.

This tweet is brought to you by the misinformation spread by people like @AlexNowrasteh who fake right-wing violence stats. https://t.co/9qtZVZxbvo — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 4, 2025

Filipovic might also do well to learn a little about Gunner Hegseth, the person, who allegedly once whispered to his father, 'Daddy, I want to build houses for poor people.'



Whether he said those words or not, the action he and his father took is not apocryphal. Hegseth donated millions of dollars to a new homes program, and he and Gunner personally helped build those houses.

Wow, what a danger to society he is because of his Scandinavian name, right, Jill?

There comes a point were you are faced with the POST option and should in fact just delete. Some pass this test, many fail. https://t.co/UG6kw5fYr4 — Pengu REBORN (@PenguReborn) October 4, 2025

Maybe next time, Filipovic will think twice before posting something mind-numbingly stupid to deflect from a terrorist attack against Jewish people.

Based on her track record, however, we very much doubt it.





