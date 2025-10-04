Pete Buttigieg Says Claims Biden-Era FEMA Discriminated Against Trump Supporters Are Consp...
RATIO INCOMING! Jill Filipovic Gets BURIED on X for Implying Pete Hegseth's Son Is a Killer

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Meme screenshot


The attack on a synagogue earlier this week in Manchester has shocked the U.K. The attacker drove his car into pedestrians, stabbed people with a knife, and was hell bent on killing more people than he did until police shot him dead. Police are following up properly as well, having arrested six more people over the past day due to the strong suspicion that the killer did not act alone. 

But one aspect of the attack that grabbed the attention of social media was this antisemitic terrorist's name: Jihad Al-Sharmie.

Whew. Talk about your dead giveaways. 

Many people on X focused attention on that name and how it might be indicative of the killer's motive. 

You know ... might be. 

While there's nothing funny about the attack itself, that was pretty clever, and a common sentiment on the social media platform. 

Of course, since the left has no sense of humor, irony, or self-awareness, they couldn't let a joke like that stand. 

This morning, miserable scold and rabid pro-abort Jill Filipovic tried to insinuate that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's son was also probably a killer because of his name. 

Sigh. Why are leftists always just so predictably stupid and petty? 

Then again, this is Filipovic, who once said that the words 'unborn child' were an Orwellian tool of right-wing orthodoxy

So, yeah. She's just the worst, isn't she? 

Thankfully, X users did not let her get away with it this morning. Her ratio is already enormous and still growing with people who are 'just noting' a few things about Filipovic herself. 

In fairness, she was probably already on her third box of Franzia even at 7:00 AM this morning. 

Whoopsies. 

Of course, Hunter Biden primarily 'hunts' crack, prostitutes, and parmesan cheese. 

Others quickly pointed out that the name Gunner (or Gunnar) is Scandinavian, as is Hegseth, and has nothing at all to do with guns. 

Unlike 'jihad,' which has a very specific denotation, the name Gunner has a very different meaning. 

Those pesky etymologies. Always interfering with irretrievably ignorant leftist narratives. 

When that acronym gets added to the dictionary, a picture of Filipovic should be placed right alongside it. 

Somehow, we doubt that many native British parents are naming their children 'Jihad.'

LOL. 

No one tell her. We want her to find out for herself. 

That's accurate. 

Also, we love John Kennedy, LOL. 

Ouch! 

Tough, but fair. 

Jones is also having a horrible week on X and in his campaign to be Attorney General in Virginia. 

There's not an ice pack big enough. Not even that block of ice that Pope Leo just blessed can help her. 

But they're so SCARY LOOKING. 

... Or something. 

No, it was not. And it's still not. 

But Filipovic deserves every bit of the dragging she is receiving today. 

Filipovic might also do well to learn a little about Gunner Hegseth, the person, who allegedly once whispered to his father, 'Daddy, I want to build houses for poor people.'

Whether he said those words or not, the action he and his father took is not apocryphal. Hegseth donated millions of dollars to a new homes program, and he and Gunner personally helped build those houses

Wow, what a danger to society he is because of his Scandinavian name, right, Jill? 

Maybe next time, Filipovic will think twice before posting something mind-numbingly stupid to deflect from a terrorist attack against Jewish people. 

Based on her track record, however, we very much doubt it. 

