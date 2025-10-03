Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)

As Twitchy readers know, Democratic candidate for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones, was pulled over for going 116 mph on I-64, which seems pretty bad in and of itself, right? Welp, we've got another doozy for you guys today ... seems ol' Jones had an issue with former GOP Speaker Todd Gilbert.

He didn't just trash him in text; he openly fantasized about shooting him.

We're not even joking. Take a look at this from National Review:

SCOOP: In ’22, Jay Jones—Dems ‘25 AG nom—sent a VA lawmaker texts joking about shooting VAGOP Speaker Todd Gilbert🧵



“put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” he said in texts obtained by @NROhttps://t.co/sJlrDcjBqx — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

Told you guys.

Dem AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting Former Virginia GOP Speaker: ‘He Receives Both Bullets’



Jones campaign didn’t respond to repeated press inquiries for this storyhttps://t.co/sJlrDcjBqx — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

Jones didn't reply.

Shocker.

At the time of the text exchange, Jones had strong feelings about how the political class was eulogizing recently deceased former state legislator Joe Johnson Jr., a moderate Democrat with a long tenure in Virginia politics... — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

So he fantasized about killing someone? Sane people don't do that.

Around 8 AM on August 8, 2022, Jones shared those feelings with his former state legislative colleague, Republican Carrie Coyner. Jones derided Johnson’s political centrism and scoffed at the “glowing” tributes that were being made in his honor by GOP in the wake of his death — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

What a whack-job.

“Damn that was for mark,” he wrote to Coyner, suggesting he’d meant to text someone else. And yet that realization didn’t stop Jones from joking about what “that POS” Todd Gilbert “would say about me if I died.” — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

Holy Hell.

Then, the conversation took a dark turn, according to screenshots that were obtained by @NRO



“Three people, two bullets”

“Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot”

“Gilbert gets two bullets to the head”https://t.co/sJlrDcjBqx — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 3, 2025

What a complete lunatic.

Wonder if Abigail Spanberger will condemn this one? Or would she just say Jones was using his RAGE to fuel himself?

