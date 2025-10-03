Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That...
Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, Democratic candidate for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones, was pulled over for going 116 mph on I-64, which seems pretty bad in and of itself, right? Welp, we've got another doozy for you guys today ... seems ol' Jones had an issue with former GOP Speaker Todd Gilbert.

He didn't just trash him in text; he openly fantasized about shooting him.

We're not even joking. Take a look at this from National Review:

Told you guys. 

Jones didn't reply.

Shocker.

So he fantasized about killing someone? Sane people don't do that.

What a whack-job.

Holy Hell.

What a complete lunatic.

Wonder if Abigail Spanberger will condemn this one? Or would she just say Jones was using his RAGE to fuel himself?

