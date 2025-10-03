NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar

Maybe instead of listening to Democrats lie to our faces, Americans should listen to those who know firsthand what is happening across our country, especially in Emergency Rooms with illegals coming in for their free healthcare.

But you know, that's not happening.

Except, it is.

Take a look at this:

From a NYC emergency room nurse, a specialist on lung transplants, on Democrats misleading and downplaying the problem of illegal aliens using hospital emergency rooms as their primary physicians, straining the hospital system to the breaking point: “They (illegal aliens) know… pic.twitter.com/V013nBl8sD — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) October 2, 2025

Post continues:

... what they’re doing, they know the rules, they know we can’t turn them away. But they’re abusing the system using us for their regular flu or head colds while trauma patients get pushed aside. It’s unfair that illegals are using ER as their ‘primary care physicians,’ we are forced to treat them and they take over the resources of what the ER is supposed to be. People with genuine emergencies are having to wait hours to be seen because the ER is filled with illegals with colds. Americans are spending millions of dollars on health care for illegals as it is.” “They give fictitious addresses so they never get a bill, but even if they do, they don’t pay it. The minute they get citizenship they immediately go on Medicaid which pays for EVERYTHING! Meanwhile I have patients that have to CHOOSE what medications they can afford to pay for each month even though they have private health insurance. America is a generous country. But this is unfair.” @pubmedjust released a new study showing how, at one community health clinic in a large U.S. city, 61% of emergency visits among illegal alien patients were classified as “preventable” or “primary-care treatable. @JDVance @SenWarren.

Illegals absolutely know what they're doing, and Democrats have been empowering them to keep doing it.

Gosh, why oh why would Democrats put illegals before Americans?

Kidding, we know why.

"I have patients that have to CHOOSE what medications they can afford to pay for each month even though they have private health insurance. America is a generous country. But this is unfair.” All so Democrats can maintain their power. — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) October 2, 2025

You don’t bring in millions and millions of people over 4 years and not have a tremendous cost on tax payers of every state. The medical, housing, food, education and every other cost is paid by us, the American tax payer! — lisa (@CTAmericaFirst) October 2, 2025

Park an ICE vehicle at the front doors and watch those numbers go down overnight. — Topper (@rwbcat) October 3, 2025

*cough cough*

We are indeed a generous country, but that doesn't mean illegals should be taking advantage of us.

