Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on October 02, 2025
X

Eric Swalwell is the poster Democrat for why mamas should never let their babies grow up to be Democrats. He's such a hot mess.

We find ourselves wondering just what the Hell is wrong with him - we really don't get how he keeps getting re-elected. Sure, it's California, but you'd think even Californians would eventually figure out they're sending a blonde Howdy Doody puppet to DC to represent them.

Case in point:

Let's not pretend this guy is ever really 'working.' And please, would someone close to him tell him A) how ridiculous these videos are and B) that those glasses were designed for women? It's as if he's always walking around in safety goggles or something.

We knew the Democrats would be front and center, trying to blame Trump and the Republicans, but the majority of Americans know better.

The response has not been great for Eric:

Heh.

It's as simple as that.

Fair point.

He's just so bad at all of this.

Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)
Sam J.
All they really care about is fighting with Trump. That's why.

