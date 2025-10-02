Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Eric Swalwell is the poster Democrat for why mamas should never let their babies grow up to be Democrats. He's such a hot mess.

We find ourselves wondering just what the Hell is wrong with him - we really don't get how he keeps getting re-elected. Sure, it's California, but you'd think even Californians would eventually figure out they're sending a blonde Howdy Doody puppet to DC to represent them.

Advertisement

Case in point:

I should be working right now. pic.twitter.com/QaTSBwVxgC — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 2, 2025

Let's not pretend this guy is ever really 'working.' And please, would someone close to him tell him A) how ridiculous these videos are and B) that those glasses were designed for women? It's as if he's always walking around in safety goggles or something.

We knew the Democrats would be front and center, trying to blame Trump and the Republicans, but the majority of Americans know better.

The response has not been great for Eric:

Heh.

Good news! There's a bill your Democrat buddies in the Senate could vote on to open the government. You should talk to them. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 2, 2025

It's as simple as that.

All you do each week is post a couple lame trolling social media posts and go on MSNBC. You can continue your “work.” — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 2, 2025

Fair point.

He's just so bad at all of this.

Right. So why did Democrats vote to shut down the government while Republicans voted to keep it open? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 2, 2025

All they really care about is fighting with Trump. That's why.

============================================================

Related:

Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over Sombrero Memes Look Even DUMBER

LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.