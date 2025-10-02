Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown...
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia's speeding laws are pretty darn strict. It's true. For example, if a Virginian is caught going 20 miles or more above the speed limit they could not only serve six months in jail AND pay thousands in fines.

So, you'd think a guy going 116 mph in a 65 mph speed limit would definitely go to jail and pay those fines, right?

Guess not, if you're a Democrat, like Jay Jones.

From the New York Post:

Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Attorney General, was slapped with the vehicular offense when a state trooper caught him tearing down Interstate 64 in New Kent County at a whopping 116 mph on Jan. 21, 2022, court documents obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch revealed. 

The 36-year-old and his lawyers struck a deal to dodge Virginia’s mandatory one-year jail sentence for reckless driving in exchange for 1,000 hours of community service and a $1,500 fine. 

How did he dodge jail time?

And guys, guess where he served his community service?

“Instead of taking accountability for his actions, it appears that my opponent submitted a letter to the Court stating that he performed 500 hours of ‘community service’ for his own Political Action Committee, which is not a charitable organization under the Virginia code, to dodge potential jail time,” the Republican said.

“Our laws are not suggestions. This new information raises serious, troubling questions about Jay Jones’ judgment, his ability to uphold the law, and ultimately, his qualifications for Attorney General.”

We've also heard a rumor that Jones has never once prosecuted a case.

No, really.

How is this guy even in the running for Attorney General, Virginia? How?

============================================================

Tags:

CRIME VIRGINIA

