Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance

Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:48 AM on October 02, 2025

Complete transparency, we haven't thought about Al Franken since he had to quit his job for being a total perv. It's easy to forget the guy exists, considering he doesn't really do much or serve any real purpose other than to be an annoying troll on X.

And yet he crawled out from under his rock to accuse JD Vance of lying.

He's just not very bright, you guys. Otherwise, he'd be a Republican.

Look at this mess:

Oh, the irony of his calling Vance 'woefully ignorant,' especially when you see a takedown like this one:

OOF.

We've seen a lot of takedowns in our time around these here parts, but this one is pretty damn brutal. Not only does it prove Democrats want to fund illegals, but they are. Heck, the visual is just the icing on the cake, you know?

He's too busy sitting in his basement crying because his own party forced him out for being a sexist toad.

He will never escape this visual. It will haunt him for the rest of his days ... as it should.

