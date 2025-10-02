Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance

Complete transparency, we haven't thought about Al Franken since he had to quit his job for being a total perv. It's easy to forget the guy exists, considering he doesn't really do much or serve any real purpose other than to be an annoying troll on X.

And yet he crawled out from under his rock to accuse JD Vance of lying.

He's just not very bright, you guys. Otherwise, he'd be a Republican.

Look at this mess:

Is JD Vance a liar or just woefully ignorant when claiming that Democrats want to give health benefits to undocumented immigrants? — Al Franken (@alfranken) October 1, 2025

Oh, the irony of his calling Vance 'woefully ignorant,' especially when you see a takedown like this one:

You tell me pic.twitter.com/l1ewkNUR12 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 1, 2025

OOF.

And here we have @Richard_Harambe with the most brutal reply I’ve ever seen. Sound on for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/53IrHCkBYq — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) October 1, 2025

We've seen a lot of takedowns in our time around these here parts, but this one is pretty damn brutal. Not only does it prove Democrats want to fund illegals, but they are. Heck, the visual is just the icing on the cake, you know?

The irony of the dude who got famous making fun of people who tell themselves things that aren’t true to self-sooth is the guy lying to himself to self-sooth. — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) October 2, 2025

Al Franken won’t even respond! pic.twitter.com/uuXV4aTFm1 — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) October 2, 2025

He's too busy sitting in his basement crying because his own party forced him out for being a sexist toad.

They all raised their hands. Even Al Franken raised his hands. pic.twitter.com/JtHHD6Dvpe — Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americæ (@Boydesian) October 2, 2025

He will never escape this visual. It will haunt him for the rest of his days ... as it should.

