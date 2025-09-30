Kurt Couchman Breaks Down This Week's Possible Government Shutdown
HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on September 30, 2025
Twitchy Meme

If you've been following the story about the illegal immigrant who has been serving as the superintendent for the largest school district in Iowa, you've likely heard of Jackie Morris. Thanks to her, a man who has lied completely about who he is, what he has done, and where he has been has been leading a school district for years. Parents wouldn't even know if not for ICE.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Welp, Morris is now pretending she had NO IDEA that the guy they hired was an illegal ... and oh, she's running for office so please give her money. No, really.

Watch.

Her post continues:

... to our campaign, now is the time when I could most use your support ahead of our first filing deadline on Sept 30. If you're with me on creating a better Iowa and a better politics, I would love to have your investment in this campaign today.

Just. Wow.

Hey, we knew she was connected to Michelle Obama so she had to be pretty tone-deaf but C'MON.

Byron York ain't buyin' it either.

She had no idea.

Totally clueless and SURPRISED.

Right.

Enter Twitchy (heck, everyone's) favorite, DataRepublican:

Post continues:

... Given that background, it strains credibility to suggest you were unaware of Mr. Roberts’ immigration status while he was superintendent.

The financial record also raises questions. An earlier federal audit flagged $763,702 in payments to SPPG under the Iowa Secretary of State’s HAVA program as “questioned costs,” the result of sole-source contracts awarded without competitive bidding.

With that history, the public deserves more than campaign donation requests. We deserve to know why you should not again be the subject of investigation.

Tied to immigrant research and settlement.

Woof.

And yes, she absolutely should be the subject of an investigation. 

============================================================

