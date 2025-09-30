HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW

If you've been following the story about the illegal immigrant who has been serving as the superintendent for the largest school district in Iowa, you've likely heard of Jackie Morris. Thanks to her, a man who has lied completely about who he is, what he has done, and where he has been has been leading a school district for years. Parents wouldn't even know if not for ICE.

Advertisement

Let that sink in for a minute.

Welp, Morris is now pretending she had NO IDEA that the guy they hired was an illegal ... and oh, she's running for office so please give her money. No, really.

Watch.

While I've been busy dealing with an extremely serious situation in my volunteer role as chair of the Des Moines School Board – I've had no time to focus on politics or fundraising ahead of our campaign's first FEC filing deadline this Tuesday.



If you've thought about donating… pic.twitter.com/aFf0Iamcpb — Jackie Norris (@MsJackieNorris) September 29, 2025

Her post continues:

... to our campaign, now is the time when I could most use your support ahead of our first filing deadline on Sept 30. If you're with me on creating a better Iowa and a better politics, I would love to have your investment in this campaign today.

Just. Wow.

Hey, we knew she was connected to Michelle Obama so she had to be pretty tone-deaf but C'MON.

Byron York ain't buyin' it either.

She had no idea about her school system's superintendent, now awaiting deportation in ICE custody. Stresses it was a complete surprise. But wants your support as she runs for US Senate. https://t.co/retJ80krpk — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 30, 2025

She had no idea.

Totally clueless and SURPRISED.

Right.

Enter Twitchy (heck, everyone's) favorite, DataRepublican:

Hello Ms. Norris,



You claim you don't have time for politics or fundraising, so I will help you out.



You are the owner of Horizon Group, formerly known as the State Public Policy Group (SPPG). That firm holds contracts in Des Moines tied to immigrant research and settlement.… pic.twitter.com/bxdapIZVLf — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 30, 2025

Post continues:

... Given that background, it strains credibility to suggest you were unaware of Mr. Roberts’ immigration status while he was superintendent. The financial record also raises questions. An earlier federal audit flagged $763,702 in payments to SPPG under the Iowa Secretary of State’s HAVA program as “questioned costs,” the result of sole-source contracts awarded without competitive bidding. With that history, the public deserves more than campaign donation requests. We deserve to know why you should not again be the subject of investigation.

Tied to immigrant research and settlement.

Woof.

And yes, she absolutely should be the subject of an investigation.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Is Allowed to be Friends With or Cover Whoever She Chooses (Crazy, Right?)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

============================================================