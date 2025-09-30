ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth delivered a speech that even Patton himself would have been proud of today. He's done allowing ignorant, woke policies to destroy our military, and he said so very bluntly.

It was genuinely great.

So, you know the Left is all sorts of butt-hurt about it:

Hegseth called the generals in to fat shame them — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 30, 2025

And? Good.

🚨BREAKING: Pete Hegseth’s speech to the Generals literally sounds like a speech from 40s Germany: “For too long we've promoted uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons - based on their race, gender quotas…But not anymore."



Absolutely disgraceful.



pic.twitter.com/UOU313wuRy — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 30, 2025

Ugh. It's not that they're stupid ... wait, yes they are.

This is stupid.

And dangerous.

But mainly just stupid.

Doesn't really seem like you'd want to deploy this group of people to patrol American streets. https://t.co/zmeLjmiUJu — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 30, 2025

On the contrary, this IS the group we want patrolling our streets.

There it is. His final move to remove women from the roles they have fought to gain. Pete isn’t a Ranger because dozens of women are he wants to tear down their accomplishments. What a weak small man. https://t.co/gqCqDcF0FJ — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 30, 2025

THAT'S IT, FRED. It's all a plot to remove women. *eye roll*

If women can meet the standard, they're fine. Unless, of course, Fred is admitting men have a physical advantage, and then this becomes a whole new debate for our pals who insist men don't have the advantage in women's sports.

In honor of Generals serving who were forced to listen to an awful speech, here's an awesome speech from General Mark Milley. “We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We take an oath to the Constitution...



...and we're willing to die to protect it.” pic.twitter.com/FkpCxDiHfw — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2025

Leave it to Brooklyn Dork to share a video of one of the men responsible for the mess Hegseth is already fixing. Aces, bro.

Today, we end something that wasn’t happening. https://t.co/GXhq1Zz53Y — Stuart Pitt🇺🇸🦅 (@StuartPitt3) September 30, 2025

His bio says he's the dumber, not-so-good-looking brother of Brad Pitt.

We believe part of that, guess which part.

How disgusting to dumb down and dismiss the service of women, blacks, others who had to work twice as hard, endure humiliation, racism, sexism and more to be treated equally as mediocre white guys like Hegseth. This is unconscionable. https://t.co/qg8GJSeBBx — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 30, 2025

Aww, yes, the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Why did Pete Hegseth do a General Patton Ted Talk and threaten veterans to quit if they don't agree with him? What is happening? https://t.co/FlfdAcyCqI — Ashley Nicole (@ANicole8321) September 30, 2025

Wow, they're impressively stupid. We can only hope this is an act for clicks and taps.

Guess what emojis this guy has in his bio. Just guess.

… a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. https://t.co/1CyTCBzrnx — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 30, 2025

The irony.

