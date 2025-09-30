ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on September 30, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth delivered a speech that even Patton himself would have been proud of today. He's done allowing ignorant, woke policies to destroy our military, and he said so very bluntly.

It was genuinely great.

So, you know the Left is all sorts of butt-hurt about it:

And? Good.

Ugh. It's not that they're stupid ... wait, yes they are.

This is stupid.

And dangerous.

But mainly just stupid.

On the contrary, this IS the group we want patrolling our streets.

THAT'S IT, FRED. It's all a plot to remove women. *eye roll*

If women can meet the standard, they're fine. Unless, of course, Fred is admitting men have a physical advantage, and then this becomes a whole new debate for our pals who insist men don't have the advantage in women's sports.

Leave it to Brooklyn Dork to share a video of one of the men responsible for the mess Hegseth is already fixing. Aces, bro.

His bio says he's the dumber, not-so-good-looking brother of Brad Pitt.

We believe part of that, guess which part.

Aww, yes, the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Wow, they're impressively stupid. We can only hope this is an act for clicks and taps.

Guess what emojis this guy has in his bio. Just guess.

The irony.

