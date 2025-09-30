'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIO...
'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech...
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable...
Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa...
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s...
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave...
British Pub Give George Orwell Treatment to Labour's Orwellian Policies
LOL! Trump Shares Video Zinging Chuck Schumer and Dems' Budget 'Priorities' In PRICELESS...
VIP
Graham Linehan Amused by Netflix's 'Trans Cop' on 'Wayward'
Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Charlie Kirk a Hatemonger — Again
'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
VIP
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack

WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Another Victim (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on September 30, 2025
Various

Yesterday, during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina, Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross managed to stick her foot so far down her throat that it might as well have come out the other side. Ross mistakenly identified a photo of Logan Federico, a 22-year-old murder victim, as Iryna Zarutska, another victim of violent crime.

Advertisement

Steve Federico, the father of 22-year-old Logan Federico, who was brutally murdered in a home invasion back in May by Alexander Dickey, a career criminal with a rap sheet longer than a CVS receipt with 39 arrests, 25 felonies, was quick to correct Ross.

And who could blame him?

Watch this:

So many women have been murdered by violent repeat offenders let out of jail by soft-on-crime policies that Democrats can't keep them straight.

She should, but we all know she won't.

Yup.

Yup. She's not sorry for mixing up the victims. 

No, she's sorry she looks bad for not knowing the difference because she couldn't be bothered to even do the smallest amount of research into Logan and her death.

Recommended

'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Almost as shameful as the fact that their policies got her killed.

============================================================

Related:

'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch)

Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate the Right to VOTE and BOOYAH

YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writing, and Math

And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch)
Sam J.
'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable Plunge Ever
Grateful Calvin
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache
Warren Squire
Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa School Board's Common Sense
justmindy
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech Ending War on Warriors (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement