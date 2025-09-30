WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Another Victim (Vid)

Yesterday, during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina, Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross managed to stick her foot so far down her throat that it might as well have come out the other side. Ross mistakenly identified a photo of Logan Federico, a 22-year-old murder victim, as Iryna Zarutska, another victim of violent crime.

Steve Federico, the father of 22-year-old Logan Federico, who was brutally murdered in a home invasion back in May by Alexander Dickey, a career criminal with a rap sheet longer than a CVS receipt with 39 arrests, 25 felonies, was quick to correct Ross.

And who could blame him?

Watch this:

Rep Ross (D-NC) just confused Logan Federico who was m*rdered by a career criminal, with Iryna Zarutska who was also m*rdered by a career criminal



Logan’s dad had to correct her.



Democrats can’t keep track of all the victims of their crime policies pic.twitter.com/TL2UB2tMAj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

So many women have been murdered by violent repeat offenders let out of jail by soft-on-crime policies that Democrats can't keep them straight.

NC Democrats have created so many victims with their policies they can’t even keep their names straight.



Imagine being a grieving parent and having to correct a Congresswoman on your child’s murder.



Utterly shameful. She should resign. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 29, 2025

She should, but we all know she won't.

It's so easy for them to mix the victims up after they've created so many. — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) September 29, 2025

Yup.

They can’t keep track, nor do they care. — Anita Beach (@TheAnitaCox) September 29, 2025

That's her phony 'concerned face.' Vote her out. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) September 29, 2025

Yup. She's not sorry for mixing up the victims.

No, she's sorry she looks bad for not knowing the difference because she couldn't be bothered to even do the smallest amount of research into Logan and her death.

Callous doesn’t begin to describe these people — Zamster (@ZamsterCrypto) September 29, 2025

Rep Ross should resign in disgrace.



Imagine being a grieving parent and having to correct a Congresswoman on your child’s murder...



Utterly shameful. — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) September 29, 2025

Almost as shameful as the fact that their policies got her killed.

