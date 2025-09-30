'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Aww, would you guys look at that? House Democrats took time out of their busy schedules, whining about Trump, to take a selfie to post on X. Good to know our tax dollars are paying for the essential things like ... selfies on X. Hey, we get it, X has become the platform for connecting, but this just feels like a bunch of cringe adults who doesn't understand how social media works.

See for yourselves:

House Democrats are in DC and ready to cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save health care. pic.twitter.com/vnNRqGD3NS — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) September 30, 2025

Except, of course, we all know Democrats have zero intention of lowering costs and only want us to spend more. That's why the government is in 'danger' of being shut down in the first place. And yes, we put danger in quotations because, eh, is it really a bad thing to shut it down?

As you all likely already know, this didn't go well for the House Democrats:

Cute selfie



Didn’t anyone tell you the bill passed the House. Its the Senate Dems that have to keep the government open https://t.co/V3EyC1ande — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 30, 2025

You'd think they'd know that but ... nope.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is their Hypocrisy Selfie.



Clowns. — K (@mrsrdc1) September 30, 2025

Theater Kid powers, activate!!! — CMSaplak (@cmsaplak) September 30, 2025

This group picture is missing Elmo. pic.twitter.com/Mg4iCs1eNr — Curb Your Disinformation (@CurbYourDisinfo) September 30, 2025

Hey Dollar Store Obama the Texas house democrats just called. They want their stupid narcissistic selfie back. — Hayloft2A (@Hayloft2A) September 30, 2025

Dollar Store Obama works almost as well as Temu Obama.

How many hours do you think they spent coming up with “cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save health care,” to explain why they are shutting down the federal government? https://t.co/kaE4U3O7Ka — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 30, 2025

Far too many.

Democrats: SMILE IF YOU VOTED TO SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT! https://t.co/sY5XYLYqZK pic.twitter.com/hB0MowItmO — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 30, 2025

*snort*

Are you jealous that Hakeem got the hat?



Next time you get it. Fair?



Now keep the government open https://t.co/l68sq2w1Xr — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 30, 2025

And now, we're dead.

