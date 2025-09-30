'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Anothe...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on September 30, 2025
AngieArtist

Aww, would you guys look at that? House Democrats took time out of their busy schedules, whining about Trump, to take a selfie to post on X. Good to know our tax dollars are paying for the essential things like ... selfies on X. Hey, we get it, X has become the platform for connecting, but this just feels like a bunch of cringe adults who doesn't understand how social media works. 

See for yourselves:

Except, of course, we all know Democrats have zero intention of lowering costs and only want us to spend more. That's why the government is in 'danger' of being shut down in the first place. And yes, we put danger in quotations because, eh, is it really a bad thing to shut it down?

As you all likely already know, this didn't go well for the House Democrats:

You'd think they'd know that but ... nope.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dollar Store Obama works almost as well as Temu Obama.

Far too many.

*snort*

And now, we're dead.

