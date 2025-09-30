TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

Sara McGee, whom we've never heard of, took it upon herself to disprove the claim that illegals receive Medicaid coverage.

And instead, she admitted they do.

Wonder if she's bright enough to know? We're going to guess not really.

Take a gander:

I’ll do it.



Immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid. The only time an immigrant receives any sort of coverage is if they have a medical emergency - like a heart attack.



Because of our EMTALA law, anyone presenting to an emergency must be treated, regardless of insurance… https://t.co/O4hiw0V9yL — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) September 29, 2025

Post continues:

... coverage. When people who do not have insurance go to the hospital for an emergency, the hospital social services will assist them in applying for temporary Medicaid, so the treatment will be covered.

Right there. She just admitted that they get Medicaid.

We can't make this up.

Keep going.

This doesn’t necessarily help the patient - they weren’t going to pay anyway. Who it benefits is the HOSPITAL. If you take away federal Medicaid payments from hospitals who provide emergency treatment to immigrants, you are forcing those hospitals to provide the treatment for free.

If you've ever been in the ER, especially in a blue city, guess how many illegals you'll see in the waiting room.

This will cause hospitals all over the country to close, especially in rural areas where they are already struggling. You want hospitals to close? Keep voting for Republicans. Done.

She's SO dramatic.

And accidentally hilarious.

Ironically, she doesn't understand the way actually to save hospitals is to deport people here illegally ... but hey, she tried, right?

2 questions.



1. Where does Medi-Cal funding come from?



2. Are illegals covered under Medi-Cal?



Let's ask California...



Wow, that's embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/XGibLC0ksE — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) September 30, 2025

Aww, there it is. She was telling a half-truth, not the whole truth. Focusing on federal dollars and hospitals and babbling about a heart attack being the 'emergency' when we know illegals go to the ER for an ear infection. STATES, like California, give illegals Medicaid, which is typically a federal match. So while the feds may not directly sign illegals up, they're still getting the benefits, including MEDICAID.

F you. Get the illegals out of here. Problem solved. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 30, 2025

Uh, in my former state, NY, coverage was specifically extended to illegals. When I left those costs were eating the state and county budgets alive--counties have to bear a portion of the costs along with state/federal. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) September 30, 2025

Yup.

So what you’re saying is, illegal immigrants get medical coverage. On the taxpayers dime. — OverIt (@silver_mee) September 30, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

