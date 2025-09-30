HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming...
Kurt Couchman Breaks Down This Week's Possible Government Shutdown
'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by...
What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About...
VIP
BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Is Allowed to be Friends With or Cover Whoever She...
Peace Through Strength Is Working
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out...
WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Anothe...
'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIO...
'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech...
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable...
Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa...
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s...

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on September 30, 2025
imgflip

Sara McGee, whom we've never heard of, took it upon herself to disprove the claim that illegals receive Medicaid coverage.

And instead, she admitted they do.

Wonder if she's bright enough to know? We're going to guess not really.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

Post continues:

... coverage. 

When people who do not have insurance go to the hospital for an emergency, the hospital social services will assist them in applying for temporary Medicaid, so the treatment will be covered.

Right there. She just admitted that they get Medicaid.

We can't make this up.

Keep going.

This doesn’t necessarily help the patient - they weren’t going to pay anyway. Who it benefits is the HOSPITAL. 

If you take away federal Medicaid payments from hospitals who provide emergency treatment to immigrants, you are forcing those hospitals to provide the treatment for free. 

If you've ever been in the ER, especially in a blue city, guess how many illegals you'll see in the waiting room.

This will cause hospitals all over the country to close, especially in rural areas where they are already struggling. 

You want hospitals to close? Keep voting for Republicans. 

Done.

Recommended

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's SO dramatic.

And accidentally hilarious.

Ironically, she doesn't understand the way actually to save hospitals is to deport people here illegally ... but hey, she tried, right?

Aww, there it is. She was telling a half-truth, not the whole truth. Focusing on federal dollars and hospitals and babbling about a heart attack being the 'emergency' when we know illegals go to the ER for an ear infection. STATES, like California, give illegals Medicaid, which is typically a federal match. So while the feds may not directly sign illegals up, they're still getting the benefits, including MEDICAID.

Advertisement

Yup.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

Related:

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Is Allowed to be Friends With or Cover Whoever She Chooses (Crazy, Right?)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Another Victim (Vid)

'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners
Sam J.
What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING
Sam J.
'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable Plunge Ever
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW Sam J.
Advertisement