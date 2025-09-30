What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

As Twitchy readers know, sex offender Richard Cox has become one of the faces of the Virginia Democrats since they refuse to even answer questions about it, let alone take action. And you guys, it's just getting worse:

🚨🚨New evidence shows sex offender Richard Cox was “hunting” little girls, but Fairfax County leaders are doing nothing about it.



Cox claimed he was a woman and Fairfax allowed him to expose himself to women and girls in rec center women’s locker rooms.

https://t.co/L0oW4p1TXJ — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 30, 2025

From ABC 7:

On Thursday, an Arlington police detective testified in an Arlington courtroom that she found child pornography on Cox’s phone and that she found Fairfax County rec center children’s swim class schedules on his phone. An Arlington prosecutor said this speaks to Cox’s motive on why he visited Northern Virginia rec centers. Although Arlington is charging and prosecuting Cox for his alleged crimes in Arlington County, Fairfax County Police have not charged Cox for his visits to three Fairfax County rec centers where children were present.

But wait, there's more.

Last year, Cox, a biological male, told Fairfax County rec center staff that he was a woman, and per Fairfax County’s transgender policy, he was allowed to use women’s locker rooms, which is where he allegedly exposed himself to women and girls, according to victims.

And here's where it gets even darker:

Following the major development that Cox allegedly kept Fairfax County children’s schedules on his phone, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and the Fairfax County Police Department if they were going to investigate and charge or indict Cox. Descano’s office didn’t respond, but Fairfax County police told 7News, “FCPD conducted a full criminal investigation into Richard Cox’s actions and there is no probable cause to support charges in Fairfax County at this time.”

What?!

Only Supervisor Pat Herrity responded. Herrity said, “Finding children’s swim class schedules on Richard Cox’s phone is both alarming and frightening. It was the Board of Supervisors' policy that allowed this to happen and continues to allow it to happen today. Biological males do not belong in girls' and women's locker rooms, period - it is that simple.” On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Cox was hunting girls in Fairfax County. “It is clear, given his past conduct, that he sought children out in a very deliberate, systemic manner for sexual gratification,” Miyares said. “He kept on his phone the schedule of the girl’s swim team so he could literally travel where they were and walk into their safe places.”

That's what predators do.

They hunt.

And sadly, Virginia Democrats, especially in areas most friendly to Abigail Spanberger, aren't willing to do anything to protect the girls. No wonder Abigail keeps running from the press when they ask her about men in women's and girls' spaces.

