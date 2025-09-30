HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming...
Kurt Couchman Breaks Down This Week's Possible Government Shutdown
TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They...
What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About...
VIP
BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Is Allowed to be Friends With or Cover Whoever She...
Peace Through Strength Is Working
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out...
WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Anothe...
'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIO...
'We Are DONE With That S**t: SecWar Hegseth Goes Scorched Earth in Speech...
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable...
Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa...
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s...

'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Never let it be said that Trump's White House is anything but caring, giving, and thoughtful. Heck, they were even good enough to send Democrats a meme to help them understand what it means to put Americans first, since they seem to struggle so much with it.

Advertisement

This is pretty damn funny:

And helpful, see?! You don't need to complicate anything; if you put illegals before Americans, you're not America first. Considering it's Americans (allegedly) who elected the Democrats, you'd think they know they should put them first.

Please notice we managed not to make a joke about illegals electing Democrats.

Oh, wait, we just did.

Our bad. 

That's what we said. Simple.

This is true. They seem very concerned they won't have illegals around to clean their toilets or pick their veggies.

Recommended

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ouch. We'd take that a bit further and say they hate what America stands for.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Is Allowed to be Friends With or Cover Whoever She Chooses (Crazy, Right?)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Another Victim (Vid)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT
Sam J.
HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners
Sam J.
What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING
Sam J.
'Cute Selfie': House Democrats Posting Sanctimonious, Shameless, Shady Selfie Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
And He's Free ... Free Fallin'! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Take the Most Predictable Plunge Ever
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT Sam J.
Advertisement