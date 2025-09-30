'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

Never let it be said that Trump's White House is anything but caring, giving, and thoughtful. Heck, they were even good enough to send Democrats a meme to help them understand what it means to put Americans first, since they seem to struggle so much with it.

This is pretty damn funny:

Lookin' at you, Democrats… don’t let your love for illegal aliens hurt American citizens. pic.twitter.com/Sa5yzy7fr6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 30, 2025

And helpful, see?! You don't need to complicate anything; if you put illegals before Americans, you're not America first. Considering it's Americans (allegedly) who elected the Democrats, you'd think they know they should put them first.

Please notice we managed not to make a joke about illegals electing Democrats.

Oh, wait, we just did.

Our bad.

They don’t love illegals. They need to use them to gain power. Thats what they love. Power. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) September 30, 2025

It’s that simple. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 30, 2025

That's what we said. Simple.

Democrats are using the illegals to get what they want. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) September 30, 2025

This is true. They seem very concerned they won't have illegals around to clean their toilets or pick their veggies.

But the reality is that the Democrats don’t love illegals. They simply hate America! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 30, 2025

Ouch. We'd take that a bit further and say they hate what America stands for.

And fin.

