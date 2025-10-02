The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a...
FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

It's been impressive watching the Democrats spin themselves into pretzels trying to somehow convince Americans that they did not shut the government down to fund illegals. And by impressive we mean pathetic, annoying, desperate, and a reminder of why their approval rating is at 19% ...

Or is it lower now?

We'll have to check.

And speaking of a low approval rating, here's Chuck Schumer lying once again about illegals getting free healthcare. Of course, he was trying to dunk on Karoline Leavitt which was stupid:

Plenty of people were happy to correct Chuck:

Post continues:

... make funding healthcare for illegals possible.

On top of that, a lot of this money funds the infrastructure that is then used to provide healthcare benefits to illegals.

On top of that, any illegals committing fraud that has gone undetected could qualify for coverage, and how hard are liberal states looking at that problem? Not much at all.

But it was JD Vance who ultimately dropped a truth-bomb on Chuckles' head. Note, he's so damn good at this.

Post continues:

... government gives billions of dollars to New York for Medicaid, that frees up state money in New York that can then be spent on illegals. 

It's like if you give a mobster $100 but he PROMISES you he won't spend the money to buy a gun and commit a crime. Well, he takes the $100 you gave him and buys food, and then takes the money he would have spent on food and uses that money to buy the gun instead. This is what "money is fungible" means.

Additionally, because medical services are limited in supply, when an illegal accesses health. care, it drives up the cost for everyone. 

So New Yorkers are paying a higher price for medical services, and the federal government is subsidizing those higher prices. So everyone in the media, from George Stephanopoulos to Jake Tapper, repeating these Democrat talking points, is engaged in the Democrat propaganda war. 

Democrats shut down the government to give health care money to illegal aliens. It's really that simple.

Yup, it really IS that simple.

And that's why Democrats are working so hard to lie about it.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

