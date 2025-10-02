FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post

It's been impressive watching the Democrats spin themselves into pretzels trying to somehow convince Americans that they did not shut the government down to fund illegals. And by impressive we mean pathetic, annoying, desperate, and a reminder of why their approval rating is at 19% ...

Advertisement

Or is it lower now?

We'll have to check.

And speaking of a low approval rating, here's Chuck Schumer lying once again about illegals getting free healthcare. Of course, he was trying to dunk on Karoline Leavitt which was stupid:

This is a lie. Not a single federal dollar goes to providing health insurance for undocumented immigrants. NOT. ONE. PENNY.



Republicans would rather lie and shut down the government down than protect your health care. https://t.co/yfVsFUivMy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

Plenty of people were happy to correct Chuck:

Here is how it works… federal dollars go to a Democrat state for healthcare, and since money is fungible, they then move state dollars over to fund illegals, which is made possible by federal dollars filling the gap where state dollars should be going.



So functionally federal… https://t.co/fUJnEdRvfF — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) October 1, 2025

Post continues:

... make funding healthcare for illegals possible. On top of that, a lot of this money funds the infrastructure that is then used to provide healthcare benefits to illegals. On top of that, any illegals committing fraud that has gone undetected could qualify for coverage, and how hard are liberal states looking at that problem? Not much at all.

But it was JD Vance who ultimately dropped a truth-bomb on Chuckles' head. Note, he's so damn good at this.

This is important--money is fungible--and it's why the Democrat and media lie that health care is not going to illegals is so preposterous. Consider, for instance, two state Medicaid programs--Ohio and New York. New York gives Medicaid to illegals and Ohio doesn't.



When the… https://t.co/sr0BSlaM6D — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2025

Post continues:

... government gives billions of dollars to New York for Medicaid, that frees up state money in New York that can then be spent on illegals. It's like if you give a mobster $100 but he PROMISES you he won't spend the money to buy a gun and commit a crime. Well, he takes the $100 you gave him and buys food, and then takes the money he would have spent on food and uses that money to buy the gun instead. This is what "money is fungible" means. Additionally, because medical services are limited in supply, when an illegal accesses health. care, it drives up the cost for everyone. So New Yorkers are paying a higher price for medical services, and the federal government is subsidizing those higher prices. So everyone in the media, from George Stephanopoulos to Jake Tapper, repeating these Democrat talking points, is engaged in the Democrat propaganda war. Democrats shut down the government to give health care money to illegal aliens. It's really that simple.

Advertisement

Yup, it really IS that simple.

And that's why Democrats are working so hard to lie about it.

============================================================

Related:

Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW

'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.