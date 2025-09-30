Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE

Winsome Earle-Sears is finally hitting her stride, as is evident in Abigail Spanberger's dwindling lead in the polls. Considering we haven't even gotten to the debate between these two candidates (since Abigail ran away from CNN, of all outlets, earlier this year), and that's when Youngkin really took off and started to tie McAuliffe, ultimately winning, this is a pretty big deal.

Advertisement

The only thing that would make this clip better is if it were set to the Benny Hill theme song. That being said, the music they used is still pretty damn good.

Watch:

🏆 NEW RECORD: It took 7 Spanberger staffers to physically block a reporter from asking her about men in girls locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/232PLtuLGk — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 29, 2025

What makes this even better is that the footage is very real and many Virginians will remember seeing it. Nick Minock was the reporter she ran from ...

Why isn’t Abigail Spanberger directly answering the simple question of does she support biological males, who say they’re women, using bathrooms and locker rooms with girls? https://t.co/RAaWFCkklB https://t.co/rZj17mDyfD — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 30, 2025

It's really a simple yes or no.

The fact that she refuses to answer tells us everything we need to know.

Because she is a sock puppet. — Stroonzy (@Stroonzy1) September 30, 2025

Can't upset her donors now, can she?

Take a good look at the craziness that exists in NoVA. Arlington. Fairfax. Loudoun. They are the testing grounds. If Spanberger wins, all of Virginia will be dragged into the same cesspool. Sky high taxes. Parental involvement eliminated from public education. A sanctuary state. — Laura Mallow (@LauraM11255) September 30, 2025

That's exactly WHY we must stop Spanberger from NOVA-fying the rest of the state.

MEEP.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW

'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

What We've Learned About Predator VA Democrat Leaders Refuse to Do ANYTHING About Is Downright CHILLING

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out Fatties, Wimps, and Whiners

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!