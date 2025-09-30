Scott Jennings Talks Government Shutdown, the American Dream, and More With AFP
Peace Through Strength Is Working
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties Are BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Calling Out...
WATCH Logan Federico's Father Fact-DROP Dem Who Confuses His Murdered Daughter With Anothe...

Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Winsome Earle-Sears is finally hitting her stride, as is evident in Abigail Spanberger's dwindling lead in the polls. Considering we haven't even gotten to the debate between these two candidates (since Abigail ran away from CNN, of all outlets, earlier this year), and that's when Youngkin really took off and started to tie McAuliffe, ultimately winning, this is a pretty big deal.

The only thing that would make this clip better is if it were set to the Benny Hill theme song. That being said, the music they used is still pretty damn good.

Watch:

What makes this even better is that the footage is very real and many Virginians will remember seeing it. Nick Minock was the reporter she ran from ...

It's really a simple yes or no.

The fact that she refuses to answer tells us everything we need to know.

Can't upset her donors now, can she?

That's exactly WHY we must stop Spanberger from NOVA-fying the rest of the state.

MEEP.

============================================================

