LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and...
Gallup Finds Americans' Trust In Media Has Hit a Record Low (This Graph...
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen...
VIP
Self-Awareness Nukes Launch After Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says We're 'Standing on a Health...
FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare...
The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a...
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Goes on Stephen Colbert’s Show to Whine About Trump Celebrating His...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’...
Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
VIP
Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired...
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called...
VIP
John Harwood: Pete Hegseth Wouldn’t Have Blacks in Leadership and No Women

HOOBOY: UNHINGED Democrat Rep Gets in Mike Johnson's Face and FREAKS TF OUT About Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on October 02, 2025
Meme

Someone really should tell Madeleine Dean that getting in Mike Johnson's face and acting like an unhinged psycho, insisting our president is mentally unwell, is not a good look at all. Especially after Democrats just spent four years not only ignoring but straight-up lying about Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Oh, and she's the unhinged one, folks.

Not Trump.

Johnson handled this way better than we could have, watch:

Post continues:

Dean: "Oh my God, please! That performance in front of the generals? That is so dangerous!"

"You have a President who is unwell!"

We love Mike's face here. He is doing everything he can to be polite, hear her out, and not roll his eyes. We're not sure we could have been this patient or professional.

Oh, and you know what else? We looked all over X and couldn't find this same nutty broad showing any concern about Biden when he was shaking hands with people who weren't there or crapping his pants in front of the Pope.

Seems her concern is very one-sided.

Yeah, yeah, we know, you're shocked.

Recommended

Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, Democrats are big mad about Hegseth being honest that fatties, wimps, and weirdos don't belong in our military. If anything, our enemies were laughing at all of the DEI and woke crap the Biden administration implemented.

============================================================

Related:

FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post

Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW

'Lookin' At YOU, Dems': Trump WH Proves They Want to Help Democrats by Sending Them THIS Handy-Dandy Meme

TX Dem's Attempt to Prove Illegals DO NOT Receive Medicaid Only Proves They Do and LOL, We're HERE FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance
Sam J.
Gallup Finds Americans' Trust In Media Has Hit a Record Low (This Graph -- YIKES!)
Doug P.
FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post
Sam J.
The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a Big Draw (Try Not to Laugh)
Doug P.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’ Power to Shame Evaporates
Warren Squire
Winsome Sears' New Ad MOCKING What Abigail Spanberger Did When Asked About Men in Girls' Spaces Is FIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance Sam J.
Advertisement