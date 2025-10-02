HOOBOY: UNHINGED Democrat Rep Gets in Mike Johnson's Face and FREAKS TF OUT About Trump (Watch)

Someone really should tell Madeleine Dean that getting in Mike Johnson's face and acting like an unhinged psycho, insisting our president is mentally unwell, is not a good look at all. Especially after Democrats just spent four years not only ignoring but straight-up lying about Biden's cognitive decline.

Oh, and she's the unhinged one, folks.

Not Trump.

Johnson handled this way better than we could have, watch:

WHAT?!



Watch this disturbing moment as Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean gets right in House Speaker Mike Johnson's FACE - tries to convince him President Trump is mentally unstable:



Dean: "The President is unhinged. He is unwell."



Johnson: "A lot of folks on your side are too."… pic.twitter.com/kVNohAZK72 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) October 2, 2025

Post continues:

Dean: "Oh my God, please! That performance in front of the generals? That is so dangerous!" "You have a President who is unwell!"

We love Mike's face here. He is doing everything he can to be polite, hear her out, and not roll his eyes. We're not sure we could have been this patient or professional.

Oh, and you know what else? We looked all over X and couldn't find this same nutty broad showing any concern about Biden when he was shaking hands with people who weren't there or crapping his pants in front of the Pope.

Seems her concern is very one-sided.

Yeah, yeah, we know, you're shocked.

🤣🤣🤣our enemies are laughing because Sec of War said no more fat bearded people in dresses???? AYFKM??? Get your head out of libland and see what Americans see. — america is back🇺🇸 (@kh_cabinets) October 2, 2025

Yeah, Democrats are big mad about Hegseth being honest that fatties, wimps, and weirdos don't belong in our military. If anything, our enemies were laughing at all of the DEI and woke crap the Biden administration implemented.

