LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Greta Thunberg may well be one of the most broken people in the world. It's hard for us to be too mean to her, considering her parents used her to push their own horse crap agenda, which had to impact her on many levels, but this is stupid, even for her.

Didn't she claim they did this before? And in reality, they saved her boat, fed her, and flew her home for free?

Or was that when she claimed they droned her boat?

It's hard to keep all of the crazy straight.

Anywho, watch this:

WATCH:



Celebrity activist Greta Thunberg releases pre-recorded video claiming she’s been “abducted” by Israel. pic.twitter.com/sy9epFxpFe — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 2, 2025

Ummm ...

Last time Greta's flotilla neared Gaza, the IDF gave her sandwiches and put her on a flight home. pic.twitter.com/SFXli1KeAs — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 2, 2025

That's what we remember.

Not to mention:

So they abducted her and let her keep her phone? https://t.co/6GesUQ0lHg — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) October 2, 2025

It just doesn't add up.

Shocker.

Climate change made my hair clippers overheat and look at me... I'm hideous!! The IDF Iis bringing me some fast food as soon as I Venmo a payment. pic.twitter.com/tLKovRd7ED — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) October 2, 2025

MEEP

She's such an insufferable prick. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) October 2, 2025

Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope. — Jamie DellaBonna (@JDellabonna) October 2, 2025

HAAAAA.

Will definitely keep an eye on this one.

