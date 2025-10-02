HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Jessica Tarlov might want to spend a little time actually doing some homework about, well, anything, because we have yet to see her get anything right. Hey, we get it, she's trying to play the powerful, fearless Lefty taking on Trump and Fox News, but in reality, most of us spend a lot of time pointing and laughing at her.

Like this post, for example.

If you all remember, the Left was VERY worried about Project 2025, claiming it was Trump's playbook for TAKING US ALL BACKWARDS to dark days, mwahahahaha! And even though Trump himself said it was not his platform, and the Project 2025 people also said it wasn't, our pals on the Left made sure that the two were connected.

So, the fact that he likely wouldn't have even given the project a second thought if they hadn't constantly insisted it was his makes this 'gotcha' from Tarlov even more ridiculous.

Remember the good ole days where Trump told us he didn’t know what Project 2025 was? pic.twitter.com/8YAh7OwtJl — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 2, 2025

*sigh*

Trump is an epic troll. He knows how to trigger all of the medias freak outs. 😂 https://t.co/zFfTrqQNSb — PNW Thistle (@PNWthistle) October 2, 2025

They really are too easy.

remember the good old days when that idiot Tarlov wasn't on The Five? https://t.co/ko4UaubOkw — America First! - Americans First! (@REDCO131) October 2, 2025

Ouch.

And yes, we remember.

DJT is the world’s greatest troll and Jessica fell for it! 😂 https://t.co/blSB1pq8bc — Thompson (@ThompsonDthomp7) October 2, 2025

He has had time to learn it though, hasn't he? I guess y'all shouldn't have brought it to his attention all day every day for months.

Now we get Project 2025!! Winning! — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) October 2, 2025

How long do you give it until Tarlov shows up on The Five wearing a Handmaiden's costume?

===========================================================

============================================================

