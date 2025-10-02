HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works (or...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Jessica Tarlov might want to spend a little time actually doing some homework about, well, anything, because we have yet to see her get anything right. Hey, we get it, she's trying to play the powerful, fearless Lefty taking on Trump and Fox News, but in reality, most of us spend a lot of time pointing and laughing at her.

Like this post, for example.

If you all remember, the Left was VERY worried about Project 2025, claiming it was Trump's playbook for TAKING US ALL BACKWARDS to dark days, mwahahahaha! And even though Trump himself said it was not his platform, and the Project 2025 people also said it wasn't, our pals on the Left made sure that the two were connected.

So, the fact that he likely wouldn't have even given the project a second thought if they hadn't constantly insisted it was his makes this 'gotcha' from Tarlov even more ridiculous.

*sigh*

They really are too easy.

Ouch.

And yes, we remember.

How long do you give it until Tarlov shows up on The Five wearing a Handmaiden's costume?

===========================================================

