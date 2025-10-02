JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over Sombrero Memes Look Even DUMBER

If you'd have told us we'd have a news cycle where a bunch of Democrats were losing their ever-loving minds over a meme of Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero ... we'd probably not at all be that surprised. Heck, we saw these same people lose their minds over gifs of Trump wrestling and defeating CNN.

You guys remember that, right?

Welp, now they're mad about sombreros.

Don't look at us, we didn't make up their silly little rules.

Luckily, plenty of people are happy to continue making fun of them and their whining:

JD Vance with the ultimate own of any Democrat crying over OBVIOUS memes:

WE KNEW IT.

Especially the stache.

He couldn't make the Democrats freaking out over a meme look any dumber if he tried.

It's a tough call since Hakeem is the original. That being said, Vance is just a better-looking guy with a much better sense of humor.

Confirmed by the source itself. You're really good at this Annie. You should do this for a living!https://t.co/lsxVxWxWqL — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 2, 2025

Video from the press conference pic.twitter.com/5StbwnM3zf — Fitzy ¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) October 2, 2025

And now, we're dead.

WE ALL GOT OUR HALLOWEEN COSTUME FRENS!!! pic.twitter.com/YkIWEf6Jjl — MILE HIGH DEPLORABLE (@DEPLORABLEFACE) October 2, 2025

There it is!

And until Democrats stop throwing a hissy fit and open the government.

