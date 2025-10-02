Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

We don't have to tell you guys how absolutely awful Hillary Clinton is; it's not as if she's gotten any kinder or more bearable since Trump wiped the floor with her in 2016. Either she's genuinely a thoughtless, hateful hildebeast, or she does not know how to read the room. We are leaning toward the Hildebeast piece, although we're pretty sure she's incapable of reading the room.

Advertisement

Case in point, this abhorrent speech trashing white Christian men just weeks after Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Hillary Clinton Rips White Christian Men, Sparks Outrage Weeks After Charlie Kirk Assassination https://t.co/w5FrlDrZ8V — vannschaffner (@vannschaffner) October 2, 2025

From The Daily Wire:

What followed was a not-so-subtle attack on Christian white men: “So I think that’s what makes us so special as a country, and the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by, you know, let’s say it: white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, it’s just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for. And we were on the path to that, imperfectly. Lots of bumps along the way, but I agree with you. We were on the right trajectory.” “It’s beyond tone-deaf for Hillary to proclaim that conservative white Christian men are what’s wrong with America while the nation mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk,” Roger Severino of the Heritage Foundation told Fox News. “At least it confirms what we all suspected, that Hillary still believes millions of Americans belong in her ‘basket of deplorables.’” “Two weeks after Charlie Kirk is assassinated, Hillary Clinton reminds everyone that white Christian men are dangerous and doing damage to America. These people have no intention of turning down the temperature. They know they’re encouraging what happened,” one person wrote on X.

Of course, they know.

They just don't care. All that matters to monsters like Hillary is power, and they'll do whatever it takes to get and keep that power.

It's just who they are, especially Hillary.

============================================================

Related:

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over Sombrero Memes Look Even DUMBER

LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.